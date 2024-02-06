Actor and television host Moshe Ndiki recently became a father through surrogacy. He’s been sharing his fatherhood journey on his new Mzansi Magic reality series “Life with Moshe”, which started at the end of January.

Now, the new father’s made his twin boys Instagram official by posting a beautiful black and white picture of them as newborns along with their names. In the caption he wrote: “Thank you bawo♥️ Born healthy and living , 2 boys. Thalanda Alexander Moshe Ndiki and Ntaba Lehlohonolo Siyolo Ndiki. This is my world ♥️.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moshe Ndiki (@moshendiki) In a follow up post he shared the cutest video clip of the boys who have grown a bit more.

“Life lately @ndikitwins ☺️♥️,” he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moshe Ndiki (@moshendiki) Industry friends and fans took to the comments to send congratulatory messages to Ndiki. Television and radio personality Zanele Potelwa wrote: “Oh baby!!! I’m so so soooo happy for you 🥹🥹🥹❤️❤️😍😍😍 May God bless this incredible journey ahead 🥹❤️😍 with them cutest nanas 🥹❤️😍 I love you guys 🥹❤️😍.”

@orosbarbie wrote: “You’ve literally changed the whole game…..this is beautiful…congratulations babe!!” Rapper and podcaster Gigi Lamayne posted: “Aunty Gigi reporting for baby sitting duties. 😂😂😂😂😍😍😍😍.” Back in 2020, Ndiki announced that he had taken the necessary steps to become a father through the process of surrogacy.

He was extremely open with his followers throughout the four-year-long process. Within this time period, life happened. He split from his then-partner Phelo Bala, who had joined Ndiki on the surrogacy journey, and is now in a new relationship and welcomed the twins with his new partner. Currently, his reality show, “Life With Moshe”, goes beyond the ordinary.