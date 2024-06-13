LOOK: Nominees for the 11th Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela Film and Television Awards revealed

KZN Tourism and Film Authority announced the nominees for the 2024 Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela Awards at the Coastlands Skye Hotel in uMhlanga recently. Government officials, renowned film and TV contributors, and industry professionals gathered to acknowledge and applaud the exceptional achievements of this year's nominees.

“Shaka Ilembe”, produced by Bomb! Production, leads with eight nominations across various categories. Award-winning actress Nomzamo Mbatha received a nod for Best Actress TV while co-star Wiseman Mncube bagged a nomination for Best Actor TV. The show’s Dawn Thandeka King and Hope Mbhele will go head-to-head for the Best Supporting Actress award.

Ntando Zondi and Ziya Xulu bagged nominations for Best Newcomer Actor/Actress for the series. "Shaka Ilembe“ is also in the running for Best Production Design. “Dear Future Wife” followed closely with seven nominations and “A Queen's Lobola” with six.

Jacintha De Nobrega’s “London Recuits”, “Amathambo” and “Sibongile and The Dlaminis”, picked up three nomination each. The prestigious awards ceremony recognises outstanding achievement and talent in the film and television industry. The awards ceremony take place later this year. This year, KZN Tourism and Film Authority, has added three new categories to the list: Best Reality TV, Best Use of Cinematography and Best Production Design.

The Best Reality TV category invites the general public to engage in the judging process through a social media public voting system, and entries are open until June 28. Jackie Motsepe, the Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela Film and Television Awards executive project lead, said: “The awards align with our strategic mandate of creating opportunities and growing the KwaZulu-Natal film industry. “The introduction of the public voting category acknowledges the popularity of reality TV, and allows the audience to actively participate in recognising their favourite shows and personalities.

“These individuals have displayed remarkable talent, creativity, and dedication to their craft. The 2024 surge in entries exceeded expectations and surpassed previous records, underscoring the immense enthusiasm and dedication of filmmakers and television producers in the province.” Below is a full list of the nominees: Best Actor TV

Thembinkosi Mthembu - “Shaka Ilembe” Wiseman Mncube - “Shaka Ilembe” Wiseman Mncube - “Uzalo”

Best Actress TV Deli Malinga - “Umkhokha the Curse” Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku - “Outlaws”

Nomzamo Mbatha - “Shaka Ilembe” Best Supporting Actor TV Ernest Ndlovu - “uZulu no Mhlaba”

Khayelihle Dladla - “House of Zwide” Melusi Yeni -“Sibongile and The Dlaminis” Best Supporting Actress TV

Dawn Thandeka King - “Shaka Ilembe” Hope Mbhele - “Shaka Ilembe” Slindile Nodangala - “Outlaws”

Best Actor Film Kwenzo Ngcobo - “Freedom Street” Masoja Msiza - “Dear Future Wife”

Mpho Sebeng - “Ingoma” Siyabonga Shibe - “Blind Eye” Best Actress Film

Jo-Anne Reyneke - “A Queen's Lobola” Leleti Khumalo - “Dear Future Wife” Phumzile Puting - “Why It Came”

Best Supporting Actor Film Mbongeni Ngema - “A Queen's Lobola” Nkosinathi Keswa - “Inkabi”

Muzi Mthabela - “Inkabi” Best Supporting Actress Film Tumelo Nkwanca - “London Recruits”

Nqobile Dhlomo - “Amathambo” Thembi Mtshali-Jones - “Blind Eye” Best Director

Mengameli Nhlabathi - “Blind Eye” Obett Motaung - “Dear Future Wife” Tumelo Lekena - “Father's Day”

Vivek Mehta - “A Queen's Lobola” Best Pan-African Film Norman Maake - “Inkabi”

Jacintha De Nobrega - “London Recruits” Daudi Anguka - “Mvera” Best IsiZulu Film

Joe Spirit - “Amathambo” Caroline Doherty - “Dear Future Wife” Zamani Mthiyane - “Ingodusoyami”

Best Micro-Budget Film Zamani Mthiyane - “Ingodusoyami” Sanele Ndlovu - “Intandokazi”

Lwazi Duma - “Thulebona” Best Feature Film Ashish Gangapersad - “A Queen's Lobola”

Joe Spirit - “Amathambo” Sans Moonsamy - “Who's my Daddy?” Best Screenplay

Obett Motaung & Caroline Doherty - “Dear Future Wife” Tumelo Lekena - “Father's Day” Mli Dube - “Freedom Street”

Best Student Film Sithabiso Ndlovu - “Cipher” Sithabiso Ndlovu - “Hobo”

Lindani Msibi - “Isibazi” Jarnell Kisten - “The Captive” Best Newcomer Actor

Bonga Mhlongo - “Father's Day” Ntando Zondi - “Shaka Ilembe” Ntokozo Mthembu - “Uzalo”

Ntokozo Vilakazi - “uZulu no Mhlaba” Best Newcomer Actress Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku - “Outlaws”

Zamuntu Khoza - “Sibongile and The Dlamini's” Ziya Xulu - “Shaka Ilembe” Best use of Cinematography

Tiyane Nyembe - “A Queen's Lobola” Jimmy Reynolds - “Dear Future Wife” Jimmy Reynolds - “Freedom Street”

Best Production Design Boitumelo Nhlapo - “A Queen's Lobola” Dylan Lloyd - “Shaka Ilembe”

Shalen Haluman - “Who's my Daddy?” Best use of KZN as a Filming Destination Caroline Doherty - “Dear Future Wife”

Gabhisa Khuluse - “Ithesho Lami - My Hustle” Christy Denn - “Sibongile and The Dlaminis” Best Documentary Short Film

Sibusisiwe Buthelezi - “Checkpoint” Enver Samuel - “Truth Be Told” - Ntombi Kubheka - “Bones of Memory” Enver Samuel - “Truth Be Told” - Phila Portia Ndwandwe - “The Breastfeeding Warrior”