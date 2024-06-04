LOOK: Rolene Strauss welcomes baby number 3

Rolene Strauss and her husband, Daniel Strauss, have welcomed their third child over the weekend. The bouncy baby boy, who took his time to arrive, at 40 weeks and 4 days, was born on Sunday, June 2.

The former Miss SA and Miss World 2014 announced the good news on Instagram. Together with a picture with her newborn among other pictures, Strauss wrote: “Our dearest love arrived yesterday afternoon 17:30 at 40 weeks and 4 days weighing 4.14kg 🤍 “@officialdanielstrauss and my mom never left my side! ❤️The boys drew hearts on my forearms before we left for the hospital - this kept me going through labour! 🥹 They adore their baby brother!

“We are both healthy, happy and healing 🙏🏼🤍All praise to God! 🙌🏽 Grateful for wonderful nurses and doctors, and my prayer warriors who never stopped praying 🙏🏼🤍 🕊️#boymom #family #love #gratitude.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolene Strauss (@rolenestrauss) The proud dad also took to his Instagram account to write, “So grateful to welcome our 3rd baby boy to the family. @rolenestrauss, thank you for being the most amazing wife and mother to our boys. ❤️Mom and baby are happy and healthy. 🙏”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Strauss (@officialdanielstrauss) The beauty queen announced her pregnancy in October 2023 saying she was due to give birth in May this year. On May 26, she was rushed to the hospital after having intense contractions. However, the contractions stopped about 24 hours after they began.

Posting on Instagram at the time, she wrote, “We’ve since had school runs, multiple family dinners, a Saturday school rugby game, a birthday party on Paarl Mountain, and church this morning! 😂 It seems like this little guy loves the cozy comfort inside 🥹😍 We’re still patiently waiting!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolene Strauss (@rolenestrauss) The Strauss’s now have three boys.

Congratulatory messages streamed in from family, friends and fans. “Congratulations to you and your family. Rolene is just amazing 🙌🙏🏽💙,” wrote @godsownmrsk. @rehankemollett commented: “Congratulations you guys. Enjoy the new bundle.”