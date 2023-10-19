LOOK: The glamorous sweet 16 birthday dinner for Pearl Thusi’s daughter

Looking beautiful in a black dress, the 16-year-old shared snaps of the classy long table dinner celebration.

Thandolwethu Mokoena lit up the socials with content of her recently celebrated birthday dinner.

Among the various guests, including her friends and mom Pearl Thusi’s friends, was her sports commentator and former special adviser to the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture dad, Walter Mokoena.

DJ Zinhle and media personality Moozlie were also at the party.

Thando Mokoena with Walter Mokoena. Picture: Supplied

Thando’s birthday is on September 14 but her private dinner was held this month.