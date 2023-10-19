LOOK: The glamorous sweet 16 birthday dinner for Pearl Thusi’s daughter

Thandolwethu Mokoena lit up the socials with content of her recently celebrated birthday dinner.
Looking beautiful in a black dress, the 16-year-old shared snaps of the classy long table dinner celebration.
Among the various guests, including her friends and mom Pearl Thusi’s friends, was her sports commentator and former special adviser to the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture dad, Walter Mokoena.
DJ Zinhle and media personality Moozlie were also at the party.
Thando’s birthday is on September 14 but her private dinner was held this month.
The teen, who looks much like her mother, thanked guests for attending her birthday dinner and shared her pictures in parts on her Instagram page.
The table displayed a spread of food as guests sat on either side to dine together at KoL restaurant in Hyde Park.
Guests were dressed in glitz and glam for the special event.
Followers were surprised at Thando’s growth and complimented her look.
uthabs_trudiee wrote: “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Thando is that you?? Look how much you’ve grown Girl😍😍😍”
maleka.brenda wrote: “Yooh,Thando🔥🔥🔥.”
siphosethu_mk wrote :“ She’s so tall and beautiful ❤️.”
pearlthusi wrote :“So proud of you my love ❤️.”
zoe__laws wrote: “You look absolutely stunning 💕.”
yo.girl.browniie wrote: “@pearlthusi you are such an amazing mom!!!❤️❤️❤️😍😍 to both your kids! 😍.”