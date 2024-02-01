LOOK: Tyla features in ‘Harper's Bazaar’ All-Stars list

South African musician Tyla is now a global sensation.
The “Water” hitmaker is making waves on the international stage, hanging out with Hollywood stars, getting endless gigs, breaking records on Billboard charts and she recently featured on “Harper’s Bazaar”.
Tyla is on the magazine’s “All-Stars” list, which includes their favourite stylish stars for the season.
She stars alongside Mariacarla, Emily, Lori, Demi, Myha’la, Amelia, Guinevere, Devyn, Alek, Sora and more.
She was captured wearing a Dior bralette and briefs, Le Vian earrings, Tiffany & Co. bangles and a personal necklace.
It is no surprise she made it to the list because her style is simple and sexy. She likes wearing mini skirts and cropped tops, which suit her.
Below are more of her best looks.
In other news, Tyla turned 22 on January 30. She hosted a party in Las Angeles, and among her guests was Chris Brown, Omarion, and Chocolate.
She looked gorgeous in a mini tiger print dress.
On her birthday, fans boasted about her massive success, which has been blissful to witness.
“Happy 22nd birthday to the talented Tyla
“The South African icon has taken the world by storm with a record-breaking year in the music entertainment industry; she had massive success on several major charts worldwide, and was named Top 100 most influential Africans of 2023, said @2022AFRICA.
Below are more birthday wishes from her fans.
Happy birthday Tyla 👑❤️ pic.twitter.com/O6DAD6mjtC— Lilly (@strawberryrhode) January 30, 2024
Happy 22nd birthday TYLA 🎂🥳 pic.twitter.com/A3I1xWBTny— tyger_for_tyla (@for_tyla) January 29, 2024