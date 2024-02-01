LOOK: Tyla features in ‘Harper's Bazaar’ All-Stars list

South African musician Tyla is now a global sensation. The “Water” hitmaker is making waves on the international stage, hanging out with Hollywood stars, getting endless gigs, breaking records on Billboard charts and she recently featured on “Harper’s Bazaar”.

Tyla is on the magazine’s “All-Stars” list, which includes their favourite stylish stars for the season. She stars alongside Mariacarla, Emily, Lori, Demi, Myha’la, Amelia, Guinevere, Devyn, Alek, Sora and more. She was captured wearing a Dior bralette and briefs, Le Vian earrings, Tiffany & Co. bangles and a personal necklace.

She looked gorgeous in a mini tiger print dress. On her birthday, fans boasted about her massive success, which has been blissful to witness. “Happy 22nd birthday to the talented Tyla