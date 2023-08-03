LOOK: Zendaya's emotional tribute to late co-star Angus Cloud

Losing someone is never easy and it becomes even more heart-wrenching when the untimely passing comes at a young age. The entertainment industry recently mourned the death of Angus Cloud, 25, who played a significant role in the popular series “Euphoria” alongside the talented Zendaya.

The news left fans and co-stars devastated, prompting Zendaya to speak about her heartbreak. In a heartfelt tribute, Zendaya took to her Instagram Story to share her grief and memories of her dear co-star. She posted a black and white picture of Cloud, accompanied by touching words that captured the essence of the person he was. “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus. I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).

“I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love … ‘they could light up any room they entered’, but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. “I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.’’ she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) Cloud's character, Fezco, in “Euphoria” resonated deeply with audiences and he quickly became a beloved figure among fans of the show.

Zendaya and Cloud's connection went beyond the screen. Tragically, the drugs that formed a significant part of their on-screen relationship also found their way into Cloud's real life. Prior to his untimely death, Cloud struggled with addiction and had attempted rehab multiple times, as disclosed by his former manager, Diomi Cordero.