LOOK: Zodwa Wabantu flaunts her new Ben 10

Mzansi’s most controversial dancer and socialite, Zodwa Wabantu, seems to be happy in love again. Wabantu’s relationships have always been in the limelight and it’s no secret that she prefers dating younger men. It seems that her new boyfriend, which she made Instagram-official recently, falls into the same category.

Wabantu posted a cute video on Instagram of herself and her Ben 10, and she captioned it: “Let me Be Soft😊 Kwami❤️ After Ukudunusa🥂”, which translates to “Let me be soft after seduction.” In the video, Wabantu’s new man shows her affection by embracing her around her neck. Watch the video below:

Hundreds of social media users took to the comments to ask whether this is her new Ben 10. "You really love them young neh?" posted @maloses2022, to which Wabantu replied, "Yes ❤️."

@fezi4u wrote: “Which one is this one now? 😂😂.” @andie_bonase commented: “Ben 10 on the spot 😍👏🔥.” Wabantu previously dated Ntobeko Linda, who was 10 years younger than her. The couple dated on-and-off for five years in the build-up to their wedding, which she eventually called off.

At the time, she hinted that “fame” may have been at the heart of the issue. After they separated, she went on to date Vusi Buthelezi, in 2020, who was 11 years younger than her. Vusi Buthelezi and Zodwa Wabantu in happier times. Picture: File Wabantu looked like she was ready to settle down but things went south again and she publicly accused him of being a fraudster and a cheat.