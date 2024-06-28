Lynn Forbes finds peace when she visits AKA's gravesite

Lynn Forbes, the mother of late South African rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, has opened up about her emotional journey of healing following the musician’s tragic death. He was shot and killed in Durban in February 2023, leaving his family and fans devastated. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Lynn shared her feelings and experiences while visiting AKA’s grave.

She posted a poignant photo of herself beside AKA’s grave, revealing how these visits have become a source of comfort and peace for her. “Visiting your grave has become easier to do. It brings me so much comfort, grounds me and gives me peace at the same time,” she wrote. “In my dream, you asked me to visit often and enjoy this peaceful setting and you were right. Talking to you, updating you on what’s happening with Kairo, the family, anything I think you would want to know makes me feel more connected to you”.