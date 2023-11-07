Lynn Forbes on AKA: ‘I miss you so much’

Lynn Forbes is missing her late son, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes. It’s been nine months since the multi-award-winning rapper was shot dead outside Wish restaurant in Durban along with his friend, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane. And as the investigation into their deaths continues, so too does Lynn’s heartache.

She took to Instagram recently where she posted a screen shot of a WhatsApp conversation she had with him. In the message, which was sent at 4:26am, the “Fela In Versace” hitmaker told his mother that he missed her and that they should have lunch later that day. She then responded with: “We can have lunch, let me know what time. Miss you more.”

In the recent post, Lynn wrote: “How I wish I could call you, when I woke up and tell you how much I would love to have lunch with you today. I miss you so much 💔.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynn Forbes (@lynnforbesza) In a follow-up post, she shared a heart-warming video of AKA and his daughter, Kairo playing Cluedo. She captioned it: “Bring back FORBES FUN FRIDAYS! 😂😀💜.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynn Forbes (@lynnforbesza) Lynn previously expressed that as a family, they have good and bad days as they battle to deal with his death.

Her followers flooded her comments section with kind words, support and memories of the rapper who is hailed as the “Supa Mega”. @iampamjennings wrote: “💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚 I can’t even imagine what you are going through mommy dearest..May the Balm of Gilead heal this very deep wound 🥹🥹🥹😭😭😭😭.” @sihle.nkombisa commented: “❤️🥺❤️❤️❤️ praying for your comfort and strength.”