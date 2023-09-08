Lynn Forbes rubbishes online claims that Kairo Forbes was forced to perform at ‘Joburg Day’

Kairo Forbes took to the stage to perform at this year’s “Galaxy 947 Joburg Day” concert in honour of her late father, AKA. “Joburg Day” was one of the late rapper’s favourite stages to perform on, and many other artists, including his girlfriend and rapper Nadia Nakai and Mega Band, paid tribute to the “Mass Country” album-making during the concert.

However, it was Kairo’s performance that crept into the hearts of thousands of fans who attended the recent concert, as well as millions on social media. After the performance Kairo’s mother, DJ Zinhle comforted her little star as she wept and said she missed her dad. Later on the socials, Kairo’s performance came with a bit of controversy, with some fans saying that they felt the 8-year-old was “forced” into doing it.

Her protective “Glammy”, Lynn Forbes (AKA’s mother), quickly put an end to the social media gossip-mill by responding to a tweet on the social media platform, X. Lynn responded to @NubianBella_Don, who said: “She's only 8 I don't believe she walked up to them and said "hey.... I want to perform at joburg day", so regardless it will never sit well with me and that's just me.” We are never gonna agree on this one my friend, so let's agree to disagree. She's only 8 I don't believe she walked up to them and said "hey.... I want to perform at joburg day", so regardless it will never sit well with me and that's just me. — 💙Nubian Bonnie💙 (@NubianBella_Don) September 7, 2023 Glammy came out guns blazing with her response to the tweet.

“Kairo didn’t say, “ I WANT to perform at Joburg Day” She said, “ I’m GOING TO perform at Joburg Day. I don’t want anyone to go on stage with me. I’m going to sing my daddy’s voice, by myself.” She continued: “It sat well with her, she cried. she is very proud of herself. No one forced her.” Kairo didn’t say, “ I WANT to perform at Joburg Day”

She said, “ I’m GOING TO perform at Joburg Day. I don’t want anyone to go on stage with me. I’m going to sing my daddy’s voice, by myself.”

It sat well with her, She cried. She is very proud of herself. No one forced her. https://t.co/3DfT70Xrt9 — Lynn Forbes (@lynnforbesza) September 7, 2023 Social media users commended Lynn for clearing the air.

@thujahWenu wrote: “She's brave and if celebrating her dad's life and success not only in private but in public too brings a little healing, comfort & happiness to her then why not. “I support the movement, people must let Kairo find her happiness her own way, it's Healthy that way.” She's brave and if celebrating her dad's life and success not only in private but in public too brings a little healing, comfort & happiness to her then why not. I support the movement, people must let Kairo find her happiness her own way, it's Healthy that way — Thujah (@thujahWenu) September 7, 2023 @zeeshongwe commented: “Sad that you had to respond. Tell her that we too are proud of her. Sending you love and healing. ❤️❤️❤️”