MaBlerh promises to leave no stone unturned in 'The Real Housewives of Durban' season 4 reunion

Season four of “The Real Housewives of Durban” came with even more chaos than the previous seasons and there is no doubt that the reunion will be a fiery affair. The two-part reunion, which will air on Showmax on May 15 and 22, will see reunion host Mthokozisi “MaBlerh” Cele promising fans to leave no stone unturned.

The radio and TV personality is helming Africa’s longest-running franchise show reunion for the second time in a row. He comes with plenty of television reunion experience and knows just how to get the ladies talking. According to a statement, he said: “I know how heavily invested the audience is in ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’, which is why I can never go in there and be flippant.”

Aside from “The Real Housewives of Durban”, MaBlerh also hosted “The Real Housewives of Gqeberha” season one and “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg” season 3 reunions. “There are people who wake up at midnight to watch the show, so I know that I have to take it seriously and deliver on all fronts. “I’m excited to be back for the second time, it’s going to be a more comfortable experience for the ladies because we now have a rapport,” he said.

This season saw many juicy and intense moments as rifts formed between the ladies which include Nonku Williams, Sorisha Naidoo, Jojo Robinson, Maria Valaskatzis, Slindile Wendy Ndlovu, Ameigh Sibahle Thompson, Nqobile “Angel” Ndlela and Zamaswazi Ngcobo. MaBlerh promised viewers that he will address much of the antics that took place this season at the reunion. “When I approached the reunion last year, it was different. Things were very heated and the ladies were barely speaking to one another, so I had to be very sensitive and aware of everything that had happened.

“With season 4, it’s going to be different because it is not the same season, but I’m still going to get to the bottom of things and I’ll hold the ladies accountable for the things they have said and done.” Knowing that the success of the show comes from its fans, the media personality is determined to be the viewer’s voice. “I am there to represent the viewers. I’ve been watching the tweets, concerns and comments, and, trust me, all of those things will be addressed.