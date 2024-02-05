Made-for-TV podcast, ‘The Salacious Pod’, unpacks modern-day dating trends

Mzansi Magic’s latest made-for-TV podcast show homes in on modern-day dating trends. “The Salacious Pod”, which aired for the first time on Sunday, February 4, is hosted by radio talent Naomi Brown, actor Phila Madlingozi and TV personality Lasizwe.

The new show takes over from Dineo Ranaka’s “Sip & Talk” podcast, which shed light on the human struggles South African celebrities have endured in the public eye. Some of Ranaka’s featured guests included DJ Sbu, Celeste Ntuli, Khabonina Qubeka, Ayanda Ncwane and Mona Monyane. In a media statement, the channel said the new show will explore modern day relationship terms.

“You have probably heard of terms like ‘entanglement’, ‘situationship’ or ‘sneaky links’ – all of which are being used by ama-2000 when referring to their dating patterns. “That is precisely what ‘The Salacious Pod’ is all about – it is about the different arrangements within relationships and dealing with all things ‘adulting’ that come with having a partner.” Watch video below:

The statement said the show will poke holes in everything viewers thought they had figured out about traditional dating and relationship dynamics. Celebrities guests who have been invited to share their insights on the new world of dating, include Manaka Ranaka, Dineo Ranaka, musician, Priddy Ugly and Mpumelelo Mseleku, the son of famous polygamist Musa Mseleku, who will give his insight about polygamy and actor, musician and dancer Luthando BU Mthembu of "Adulting" fame, along with many other salacious personalities. "'The Salacious Pod' looks to explore the present-day dating scene from the perspective of the 'young-ins' who seem to be redefining everything you thought you knew about old-fashioned courtship and dating," said the statement.