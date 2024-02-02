Maeshni Naicker gets serious about stepping out of her comfort zone

Award-winning actress Maeshni Naicker, who has become a household name for her roles in several local comedy offerings, wants to prove her mettle in drama. She is best known for playing Shanti Naidoo in the hugely popular “Kandasamy” franchise, which won her a Simon Sabelo award. But what many people don’t know is that she can be quite a baddie on screen too.

The actress has been in the entertainment industry for nearly two decades. Her passion for the arts began when her late father enrolled her in drama school when she was seven-years-old. Those classes not only became an escape for her but it became something she was passionate about. And it led to a fulfilling career. To date, she’s acted in numerous comedy films and starred in TV series like “Imbewu” and the international Netflix production, “The Indian Detective”.

This year, she wants to explore other genres of film to prove that she’s not just a “bag of laughs”. “It’s been a very long and difficult journey with many ups and down and many rejections. “I am so grateful because, if I didn’t start young, then I wouldn’t have been at this point in my life where I am taking every opportunity to go out and give off my best,” Naicker shared.

“I’ve always been stereotyped into the funny roles, but I don’t want to be categorised as just funny. “I want to do more serious roles and dramas. I really want to push myself.” Recently Naicker starred in the eVOD series, “Mother of All”, where she took on the role of Gadijah, a housemother to hardcore female criminals.

“I was extremely excited because it was the first time I got to play such a serious role with intense drama, gangsterism, violence, and drugs. I also got to act alongside some formidable local actors who left me in awe. “The highlight was being tortured and killed. It was so horrific. I was murdered and covered in blood and special effects, I loved it. “It was such a wonderful experience. I can now say that I not only make people laugh, but make them cry to.

“I would love to audition for more roles like this. I always said that I want to be versatile and known as an actress that can perform any role,” she said. A highlight of Naicker’s career was winning a Simon Mabhunu Sabela Film and Television Award for her role in “Keeping Up With The Kandasamys”. She won Best South African Actress in a Feature Film.

“It’s like all the years of working so hard had culminated into something so special where I got recognised for the hard work I put into it.” On being an Indian actress in the industry, she said: “It was very difficult, however in the last five years it’s gotten better because a lot of stuff is happening in Durban and Joburg, and they are looking for Indian actors. “There are also opportunities for youngsters that are starting out in the industry.

Naicker added: “Its the passion and the fans who come up to me. You get really personal messages sent via social networks. It’s those comments that fuel me to go out there and try my best.” In an industry where egos can quickly inflate, Naicker said she remained grounded by remembering her upbringing and never forgetting to pray. “I never ever recognise myself as where I am right now because I still feel that there is so much to learn, so much to do, so many more movies to perform in.

“I also feel it’s because I was brought up in a simple household. My mom always taught us to work hard, have determination and a never-give-up attitude. “Prayer and being spiritual also helps. If you don’t have all those things then it is easy to lose yourself,” Naicker said. Her 2024 plans include resuming with her speech and drama school after taking a year long break.