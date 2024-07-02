‘Maftown Heights Untold Stories’ to end on an emotional high

Khuli Chana’s debut documentary “Maftown Heights Untold Stories” comes to an end this weekend and the final episode promises to deliver heartfelt moments, historical reflections and forward-thinking conversations. The music icon produced the show, together with Refiloe Ramogase of RefRam Productions, as an extension of one of Africa’s largest hip hop festivals, “Maftown Heights”.

The episodes thus far have delved into the rich history, cultural significance and behind-the-scenes moments of the long-running festival. The final episode will give viewers an introspective look at the emotion surrounding late rapper, HHP's legendary last “Maftown Heights” performance (2017), where he was joined on stage by fellow artists, creating a moment that has since become etched in the history of South African music. The late Riky Ricky also features in a scene.

With a view to the future, the episode includes thought-provoking discussions with up-and-coming artists Thato Saul, 25k and Maglera Doe Boy, who give their perspectives on the festival and the musical genre. Their contrasting viewpoints provide insight into the changing Motswako music scene and its continuing impact. Chana said the final episode of “Maftown Heights Untold Stories” is a celebration of their roots and a testament to the power of community and music.