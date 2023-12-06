Major League DJz won’t be performing in Ghana this festive season due to non-payment

South African music duo Major League DJz will not be returning to perform in Ghana. The brothers claim that the presidency has not paid them for their 2022/2023 performances.

The amapiano stars were part of the “Amapiano Mondays” residency line-up in Accra, Ghana, for December 19 and 26, 2022, and January 2, 2023. Taking to their Instagram stories, twin brothers Bandile and Benele Mbere shared: “Me and my brother would like to inform you that we will not be doing our residency in Ghana this year due to @bondai.gh (the presidency) not paying us a single cent from our residency last year. “I know everyone has been asking but they have left us with a very bad taste about coming to Ghana. It’s been a whole year and nothing,” read the statement.

They added that while they have nothing but love for Ghana and the movement they started there, the presidency look advantage of them. They ended by thanking fans for their support. In a second post, which has since been deleted, the DJs expressed how unfortunate the decision was.

“Sad but this is our reality. Such an amazing movement for the culture. And our governments are on such good terms. We don’t even need visas to go from South Africa to Ghana and vice versa.” Meanwhile, South African fans can catch the DJs live on Sunday, December 10, at the Hey Neighbour music and lifestyle festival. The three-day gathering, which will be brimming with a blend of local and global music powerhouses, starts on Friday, December 8, at Legends Adventure Farm, Pretoria, from 11am.