Make Durban your festive playground this season

Durban is filled with activities that is keeping the festive cheer alive. As visitors make their way to the warmest city in the country, restaurants, theatres, clubs and the city have prepared to make this festive season an unforgettable one.

Here are a few highlights of what to expect this week. “Mr & Mrs Normal” Aaron McIlroy and his wife, Lisa Bobbert, in Mr & Mrs Normal. Picture: Supplied. Aaron McIlroy and his wife, Lisa Bobbert star in their newest two-hander musical comedy show, “Mr & Mrs Normal”, that’s sure to leave you in stitches.

The duo have chosen some fabulous show tunes, familiar clap alongs, top hits and timeless ballads in their musical comedy cabaret, which is directed and choreographed by the multi-talented Daisy Spencer. “Launching a new show every year at the Northlands Bowling Club over the festive season is becoming a Christmas tradition,” says Bobbert. The production sees the couple unpack the age-old notion of a typical nuclear family, with stereotypical roles and ways of doing things which doesn’t really exist in the same way it used to.

“There was normal, then new normal, followed by newest normal. Which became exhausting, so now let’s just go back to being normal again. In fact – don’t panic, act normal,” she said. The Rhumbelow Theatre’s Roland Stansell described the production as an “all-you-can-eat comedy buffet”. It is a zany musical smorgasbord that caters for all theatrical tastes. Featuring brand-new characters and a few old favourites and show stopping music. “Mr & Mrs Normal” is the perfect comedic cleanse to finish the year with a bang.

Where: Northlands Bowling Club, 50 Margaret Mayton Avenue. When: Currently on until December 31. Cost: R220, pensioners pay R200 and children under 13 pay R180. Food picnic baskets allowed.

Christmas Eve Dinner Indulge in a culinary masterpiece at The Pencil Club this Christmas eve as Chef Tyrow presents a menu that fuses tradition with innovation, promising a gastronomic journey that will delight your senses. While you dine, you will be serenaded with holiday melodies enhancing the magical atmosphere of this special night.

Where: The Pencil Club, uMhlanga. When: Sunday, December 24, at 6pm. Cost: R240 via Quicket.

Durbiiza Music Festival Lee Who, Lady Lea, Kyle Cassim, Carly O, Shiv Shuffler, Jashmir, Bass Odessey, Jay Sbu, Sensible & Superior and Zim Dolla are all ready to take to the stage at the Durbiiza Music Festival. Where: Cuba BLK, Moses Mabhida Stadium.

When: Saturday, December 23, at from 3pm. Cost: Ticket prices starts from R150 and is available via Howler. No under 18s allowed. “Aladdin”

The cast of “Aladdin”. KickstArt Theatre’s annual family panto, “Aladdin” is currently on show until January 14. Held at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre at UKZN campus, director Steven Stead takes audience on a magical journey featuring flying carpets, giant genies, popular songs, jokes and gorgeous costumes. The show stars Daniel Anderson as Aladdin, the unlikely rags-to-riches hero, with Blessing Xaba as his long-suffering mother, Widow Twankey, and Iain Robinson as the dastardly wizard, Abanazar.

Other cast include Georgina Mabbett-Kelly as Princess Jasmine, Mthokozisi Zulu as Wishee Washee, Rory Booth as Genie of the Ring, and Belinda Henwood as Dar Ling. Where: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre . When: Currently on until January 14.

Cost: Tickets range from R150-R265 via Webtickets. Tribute to Eric Clapton Barry Thomson & The Reals pay tribute to English guitarist and singer-songwriter, Eric Clapton.

The 90-minute show will take audience on a journey through the decades of Clapton’s music career, starting with his first band, The Yardbirds, in 1964, up to present day, with 19 upcoming concerts touring across three countries at the age of 78. Leading Durban show band, The Reals, will pay a heartfelt tribute to the musical legend with maestro front-man Barry Thomson on guitar and vocals, musical director Dawn Selby on keyboards and vocals, Mali Sewell on drums, Andy Turrell on bass guitar, and guest Colin Peddie on guitar and vocals. They have lined up songs including “Layla”, “Sunshine Of Your Love”, “Bell Bottom Blues”, “I Shot The Sheriff”, “Wonderful Tonight” and “Change The World”, among others.

Where: Rhumbelow Theatre, Umbilo. When: December 22-23 at 7.30pm, and December 24 at 2pm. Cost: R200 via Computicket or email [email protected]. Booking is essential.

Rhyme And Roast Durban’s favourites TRO - Chuckie, TSO and Sir Linho go head to head against Robby Collins, Andrew Hughes and Richelieu Beaunoir to see who has the quickest wit, the tightest rap bars, and of course, who is the best at holding a straight face when faced with the funny! DJ Teabag will compliment the evening accompanied by a live performance by the acts on the bill.