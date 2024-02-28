Makhadzi admits to DMing Davido and Diamond Platnumz, hoping for a collaboration

South African artist Makhadzi has revealed that she has been trying to contact Davido and Diamond Platinumz for five years, sending them more than 12 messages per year, but has not received any response from them. She expressed an eagerness to collaborate with these two African superstars but the “MaGear” hitmaker hasn’t had any luck yet.

“I was going through my DMs, . Please don’t laugh, I have been DMNG @davido @diamondplatnumz saying hello my brother can we please work on something together. And no one replies 😂😂😂. “It’s been 5 years now. Evry year I send more than 12 masages 😂😂😂. So you are not struggli,” wrote the award-winning artist. I was going through my DMs, . Please don’t laugh, I have been DMNG @davido @diamondplatnumz saying hello my brother can we please work on something together. And no one replies 😂😂😂. It’s been 5 years now. Evry year I send more than 12 masages 😂😂😂. So you are not struggli — Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) February 25, 2024 The songbird’s fans took to the comments to offer solutions to the problem, while others said that she is a superstar in her own right and shouldn’t be begging the global stars for a collab.

@Sifiso_031za commented: “Find upcoming hard working artists from those countries new kids.” Find upcoming hard working artists from those countries new kids — Big Gun Don (@Sifiso_031za) February 26, 2024 @bubunjilo07 wrote: “Diamond platinum is friends with Dj Naked and Andile Ncube…. reach out to them maybe they might sort you out with Diamond…” Diamond platinum is friends with Dj Naked and Andile Ncube…. reach out to them maybe they might sort you out with Diamond… — mashenge (@bubunjilo07) February 25, 2024 @Giftoz13 wrote: “But Makhadzi one DM it's enuff because you also a super star. I know you want this hard, but in the process of doing that do not lower yourself.”

But in the process of doing that do not lower your self — Giftoz (@Giftoz13) February 25, 2024 Championing the cause, @joyBongie said: “Omg they have no idea how banging the song would be. They definitely need to check your music out because with Makhadzi it’s always a vibe and a bang 😭🔥.” Omg they have no idea how banging the song would be. They definitely need to check your music out because with Makhadzi it’s always a vibe and a bang 😭🔥 — BONGIE M. (@joyBongie) February 25, 2024 Meanwhile, Makhadzi has also been at the top of X trends lists after suffering a wig malfunction at the recent ANC Mayihlome Rally Manifesto launch. The star was at the event to perform and gave a testimonial on how the ANC-led government has changed her life.