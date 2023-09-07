Makhadzi announced as streaming giant’s ‘EQUAL Africa’ ambassador this Heritage Month

Multi-award-winning musical powerhouse, Makhadzi is a true example of what stars are made of. From singing at taxi ranks, shops, and small events in Limpopo, where she grew up, the “MaGear” hitmaker built a successful career which she now reaps the benefits of.

This Heritage Month, Makhadzi not only releases her “Mbofholowo” album, but has also been announced as Spotify’s EQUAL Ambassador - a title that fosters equity for women in the music and audio space. “I realised music was my destiny during my early days when I’d perform in the streets near taxi ranks and shops. I’d attract a lot of people who would give me some change as I performed. “Most people would even miss their transport just by standing there and watching me,” Makhadzi said.

The acknowledgement of the star by the streaming giant cements her artistry in the entertainment industry, globally. Makhadzi joins a troop of multi-talented African female artists including Tayla, Qing Madi, and Khanyisa who have also held the title. Makhadzi said: “The key is to believe in yourself and wait for your time. If you believe in your talent, then you need to trust and believe in God’s time; we know His time is always the best.”

Makhadzi sings in her home language, Tshivenda, further proving that language is not a barrier in music. She grew up listening to African music, citing the likes of Oliver Mtukudzi, Jah Prayzah,Yemi Alade, Diamond Platnumz and Zozo. Spotify confirms that her music captures listeners the same way her on-stage mind-blowing performances have captivated audiences.

Makhadzi said: “As an artist, you can do music in any way you like as long as there’s a nice melody, nice vibe, and a good message. “I make nice melodies for people to dance and I love that I sing in my own language”. Spotify’s head of music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu shared: “African female artists have proven time and time again that they are a force to be reckoned with, often with limited resources and opportunities.