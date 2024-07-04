Makhadzi receives a hero’s welcome and praise from new Sport, Arts and Culture Minister, Gayton McKenzie

South African musician and performer Makhadzi returned to a hero’s welcome at OR Tambo International Airport recently. The “No.1” hitmaker who shared that she borrowed money from a loan shark to attend the 2024 BET Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, California, scooped the Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act award.

Tsholofelo Lejaka, the chief director of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, along with other dignitaries, family, friends and fans, welcomed Makhadzi. “I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude for this incredible recognition. Winning a BET award is a dream come true, and I am honoured to represent South Africa and Africa on such a prestigious platform. “Thank you to all my fans for their unwavering support, and to everyone who believed in me. This is just the beginning,” shared the multiple-award winner.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie, who was not at the airport, celebrated the singer’s success. “Today, we celebrate Makhadzi, a shining star whose talent and hard work have not only earned her a well-deserved BET Awards international accolade but also put South African and African music on the global map. “Her success is a testament to the power of perseverance and the richness of our cultural heritage. We are incredibly proud of her as she remains a pillar of our diverse nation,” said McKenzie.