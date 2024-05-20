‘Mammals’ offers viewers an incredible look into how animals have adapted to the ever-changing world

BBC Earth’s new nature documentary, “Mammals”, delves into the world of warm-blooded animals and how they’ve adapted to an ever-changing environment. Executive producer Roger Webb, who also produced award-winning shows such as “Blue Planet” and “Wild Alaska”, said the team’s latest offering aims to celebrate “our favourite animals”.

“What I’m particularly excited about is how the series shows our favourite mammals but in a fresh light. “We don’t present an encyclopaedic look at mammals, we really see the lives and the emotions and the struggles of the animals. “We strove for ‘newness’ in the series – to show these familiar characters in unfamiliar places, doing unexpected things. I think we’ve succeeded in doing that and some! I’m excited for the audience to see it,” shared Webb in an interview with Independent Media Lifestyle.

Elephants, zebra and Springbok gather in high densities at one of the dwindling waterholes in Etosha Salt pan, Namibia. Picture: Supplied. Webb, who has more than 25 years of experience in creating natural history content, has been working on this particular series for four years, including through the global pandemic. “Our plan was to turn our attention to filming for two full years; however, the implications of the global pandemic on this plan was dramatic. “Incredibly, though, rather than feeling grounded by travel restrictions, the ‘Mammals’ team found a way to work with the situation.

“We changed tack and formed a remarkable international network, from experts to enthusiasts, in a multitude of disciplines, seeking out those that could help us move forward, even when travel had stopped. “Once travel opened, we were able to hit the ground running and the production window culminated in over 1 700 days of filming, in over 30 countries, across six continents (not to forget 362 days of quarantine!),” said Webb. During the six-episode series, viewers will see how mammals have taken advantage of every major environmental change on Earth.

It uncovers the secrets to their success with their winning design, incredible adaptability, unrivalled intelligence, and unique sociability. It looks at mammals from the frozen wildernesses, dense jungles, baking deserts, dark depths of the open ocean and the skies above our forests, revealing their strategies, behaviours and traits that lie behind their success. Two arctic foxes exhibiting courtship behaviour in Manitoba, Canada. Picture: Supplied Above all, the series celebrates the amazing intelligence that enables mammals to learn, remember, problem-solve, parent, and co-operate.

“Mammals are found in every ocean, on every continent and in every habitat. They run, swim, hop, burrow, and fly! They’re arguably the most adaptable group of animals alive today. “Because of this, the series takes the viewer from frigid mountain peaks to the crushing ocean deep, and everywhere in between. “It also means the audience will get to know mammals ranging from the smallest land mammal on Earth, the Etruscan shrew (about the size of an acorn), to the blue whale – the largest animal that’s ever lived.

“I hope they come away feeling love for their fellow mammals and a greater understanding of how amazing they are. “It’s perhaps an opportunity for the audience to relate more closely (in some circumstances) to their trials and tribulations, and I think for all members of the ‘Mammals’ team, we hope that in doing so, it might inspire and cultivate a greater appreciation for the natural world,” Webb said. As the foliage withers away in the summer heat, a Bengal tiger is increasingly exposed, and the hunting gets much more difficult. Picture: Supplied Legendary British presenter and biologist, Sir David Attenborough, who narrated BBC’s “The Life of Mammals” two decades ago among numerous other nature shows, returns to narrate “Mammals”.

“Working with Sir David is as much a pleasure as it is an honour. I think many of us would be entertained listening to him reading the telephone directory! “Now at 98 years old, his commentary and performance remains captivating and he is still the ideal voice to portray the range of emotions that take place in the natural world. “When he reads the scripts, he puts on the most amazing performance. The emotions he brings to it are wonderful. It’s a joy to watch, and for the series it adds an indescribable layer of magic.