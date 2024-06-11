Mandi du Plooy-Baard rocks the boat with her return in ‘Diepe Waters’

South African actress Mandi du Plooy-Baard will reprise her role as Theresa on kykNET’s long-standing telenovela, “Diepe Waters”.
The actress appeared on the telenovela briefly in 2022 in a storyline that saw her and Jacques, played by Werner Coetser, in a relationship.
According to a statement from the channel: “Theresa got pregnant but Jacques’s father, Gys, was furious, and they had to hide the pregnancy. It was eventually revealed that Johan, whom Sanet and Rossouw raised as their own child, was the baby they hid away.”
Now, Theresa is back to reclaim her life and child.
“Viewers will meet a new Theresa, or rather, the real Theresa. That doesn’t mean it will all be plain sailing, but her heart is lighter. She is determined to rediscover herself and reclaim her life,” said Du Plooy-Baard.
The actress, who is well-known for her roles on shows like “Egoli: Place of Gold”, “Binnelanders”, “7de Laan” and “Getroud Met Rugby”, said she enjoyed playing the character because of the her depth.
“The pain in her darkest times, her fears, but also her genuine humanity. It’s a character that offers the opportunity to tackle wonderful storylines and tell important stories that need to be heard.”
In other news, the actress, who is also a voice-over artist and a motivational speaker, is working on Leon van Nierop’s latest radio drama series.
“Radio theatre is a highlight for me and something I could do every day. And then I’m a mom, and that keeps me very busy.”
∎ “Diepe Waters” airs Monday to Thursday at 6.30pm on kykNET (DStv channel 144) and is also available on DStv Stream and Catch Up.