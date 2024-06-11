Mandi du Plooy-Baard rocks the boat with her return in ‘Diepe Waters’

The actress appeared on the telenovela briefly in 2022 in a storyline that saw her and Jacques, played by Werner Coetser , in a relationship.

According to a statement from the channel: “Theresa got pregnant but Jacques’s father, Gys, was furious, and they had to hide the pregnancy. It was eventually revealed that Johan, whom Sanet and Rossouw raised as their own child, was the baby they hid away.”

Now, Theresa is back to reclaim her life and child.

“Viewers will meet a new Theresa, or rather, the real Theresa. That doesn’t mean it will all be plain sailing, but her heart is lighter. She is determined to rediscover herself and reclaim her life,” said Du Plooy-Baard.