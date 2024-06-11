Mandla Magwaza and Mpumi Mlambo to co-host new talent search show

“uShuni Womhlaba”, a talent search competition, is coming to your screens and Ukhozi FM’s Mandla Magwaza, affectionately known by his listeners as "Njinji wami" and Metro FM’s Mpumi Mlambo, aka "Msakazi”, will be the hosts. Debuting on July 7 at 6pm, the show will see 40 aspiring artists compete for a life-changing opportunity.

The winner will walk away with a grand cash prize, artist mentorship that will provide invaluable guidance, and a recording deal to produce an album, working with Mzansi’s finest on the music scene. The second and third prize winners will also walk away with prizes that could help take their music careers to the next level. Magwaza, familiar with the South African music scene, said the show will help preserve South Africa’s cultural diversity.

“South Africa is a country rich with talent in many spheres of life. When it comes to music, arts, and culture, we excel even more, producing music that crosses borders and touches people everywhere in the world. “I am confident this show will unearth the best of Maskandi, Mbaqanga, Isicathamiya, Afropop and traditional music talent. I am honoured to be a part of this show,” Meanwhile, Mlambo wants aspiring musicians to take the opportunity and enter the 16-week competition.

“I am honoured and happy to be part of ‘uShuni Womhlaba’. Our country has many unknown, talented stars that need to shine on a national platform. “I urge all South Africans to watch and participate in the show. I look forward to both in-person and online engagement," she said. Rapper and songwriter Big Zulu, known for his hit singles such as “Imali Eningi” and “Inhlupheko”, with talented composer and singer Msaki, will be working alongside rapper, musician, actress and poet, Sho Madjozi, and veteran Maskandi musician, Phuzekhemisi.