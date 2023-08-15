Marianne Thamm makes a dramatic return to the Baxter after a 12-year hiatus

“Round of Applause - South Africa Still Standing with Marianne Thamm” promises to be a captivating theatre production, showcasing the talents of Marianne Thamm as a versatile media personality. The show will be staged at the Baxter Theatre from Wednesday, August 16, and runs until Saturday, August 26.

Thamm, known for her roles as an investigative journalist, columnist, author, satirist, and stand-up comedian, offers a unique blend of humour and analysis. Her return to The Baxter stage after 12 years presents an exciting opportunity for audiences to engage with her insights into South Africa's complex socio-political landscape. Thamm aims to engage the audience in an evening of both conversation and comedy, where she celebrates the strengths of South Africa's democracy.

The show will delve into South Africa's recent past, examining how and why the country has managed to endure despite its challenges. By highlighting groundbreaking moments in the nation's history, Thamm intends to underscore how South Africa managed to withstand significant challenges to its democratic institutions. As the show looks ahead to 2024, it acknowledges the upcoming general election as a pivotal moment in South Africa's journey.

“We all know what is wrong or what went wrong in South Africa,” says Thamm. “But we also know what went right. “Celebrate some groundbreaking moments about how our young democracy withstood a sustained and criminal onslaught on the state and how the country fought back. A lot is left standing, believe it or not. 2024 is a big year for South Africa.”

Thamm is inviting the audience to join her on a journey of reflection, celebration, and anticipation for the future. Her call for readiness suggests that she aims to create an experience that not only entertains but also encourages active engagement and participation in South Africa's political evolution. “A general election is on the horizon. With the new Electoral Act and a wider range of candidates to choose from, the political landscape is about to become more exciting. This is a pivotal moment in South Africa’s history. Are you ready for the ride?”

Through humour, insight and a reflective look at the nation's journey, “Round of Applause - South Africa Still Standing with Marianne Thamm” offers a unique blend of entertainment and commentary that encourages the audience to look forward to what lies ahead in 2024 and beyond. Tickets are available at Webtickets for R150. Kim Blanché Adonis. Picture: Facebook OTHER NOT TO BE MISSED SHOWS “He Had It Coming”

Where: Artscape Theatre Centre. When: Until August 19. The Artscape Women’s Humanity Festival is featuring a variety of productions, among them the play titled, “He Had It Coming”. The title is drawn from the lyrics of the song ‘’Cell Block Tango’’ in the popular musical “Chicago.”

The production, starring Kim Blanche Adonis, employs a blend of satire, comedy, poetry, song and drama to address and raise awareness about the pressing issue of gender-based violence and its associated themes. The play seeks to engage and enlighten audiences by utilising a mix of artistic elements to delve into the pervasive problem of gender-based violence. By using humour, poetry, music and dramatic storytelling, it aims to explore the issue in a comprehensive manner and stimulate discussions around it.

The production offers two distinct versions of the show. The first version is intended for mature audiences and has a runtime of 60 minutes. The second version is a 45-minute rendition, specifically designed for high school learners, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and their constituents. This version serves as a catalyst for dialogue and education about the themes explored in the play.

Tickets are available at Computicket from R120 to R145. Erika Breytenbach-Marais. Picture: Jerremeo Le Cordeur “The Good Dad” Where: The Drama Factory.

When: August 16 to 17. Intrigue and suspense unfolds in the theatrical production ‘’The Good Dad’’ as a seemingly idyllic family dynamic takes a dark turn. A young woman finds herself imprisoned, accused of a serious crime that shocks those who believed they knew the family well.

However, the specifics of the crime and the motives behind it remain shrouded in mystery. Behind the façade of a good father and a happy family lies a hidden secret that has been concealed by drawn curtains. Under the direction of Paul du Toit, who won the Fleur du Cap Award for Best Director in 2022, Erika Breytenbach-Marais delivers a captivating solo performance that transports the audience on a mesmerizing theatrical journey. With the use of a single prop, innovative design elements, and an astonishing narrative, Breytenbach-Marais weaves a tale that captures the imagination and leaves the audience questioning the truth.