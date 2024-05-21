Marimba music is celebrated through a diverse line-up of artists at upcoming annual festival

The Cape Town Marimba Festival, in collaboration with the Cape Town Big Band Jazz Festival and Woodworx Marimbas, is an annual gathering which seeks to elevate the vibrant sounds of marimba music. Since its inception in 2009, this collaborative effort has been drawing audiences to The Mother City for a unique and lively musical experience.

At the heart of this festival is Woodworx Marimbas, who are renowned for their commitment to promoting and preserving African marimba music. The vibrant band also plays a mix of traditional African tunes and contemporary pieces, showcasing the versatility of the marimba. Woodworx Marimbas’s comprehensive services, ranging from African marimba tuition to professional marimba band performances, have made them a fixture in Cape Town's cultural landscape.

The organisation also contributes to the festival by providing skilled musicians as well as organising engaging performances. In addition, their education programs also aim to inspire future generations to play the marimba. The Cape Town Big Band Jazz Festival also adds another layer of depth to the festival.

Meanwhile, the Cape Town Marimba Festival not only showcases the rich sounds of marimba music but it also highlights the cultural significance of this instrument in African music. Each year, the festival features a diverse line-up of performances, bringing together talented musicians from various backgrounds to celebrate the marimba. The Cape Town Marimba Festival is a celebration of cultural heritage and musical innovation. It provides a platform for musicians to express their creativity and for audiences to experience the joy of marimba music.

Since its establishment, the festival has grown in popularity and prestige, attracting both local and international attention. The organisations are now set to unite to bring attendees an evening of music and dance. When: Friday, May 24, at 7.30pm.

Where: The Baxter Theatre’s Concert Hall. Cost: Tickets are priced between R100 - R160 and can be purchased from Webtickets. Renowned local singer Andre Schwartz performing on stage. Picture: Instagram. “Andre Schwartz: Any Dream Will Do - My Pad Met Webber”

Renowned local singer Andre Schwartz is set to serenade fans this week with his captivating vocals and soulful music. Born and raised in Johannesburg, his passion for music developed from a young age when he started performing in school productions. This is where his talent and passion for the stage quickly became evident and his desire to embark on a musical career began.

Schwartz has collaborated with some of the industry's most respected directors, producers and musicians, which further cemented his reputation as one of South Africa's leading performers. Now, in a bilingual production, Schwartz is set to delve into his connection with the world-renowned Andrew Lloyd Webber. “Andre Schwartz: Any Dream Will Do - My Pad Met Webber” was sparked by his first encounter at the age of 12 with the English composer and impresario of musical theatre, when he watched the riveting musical production of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."

Using this relationship as a backdrop, Schwartz shares his own life story in this production as he explores themes of vulnerability and change. Songs like "Any Dream Will Do", "You Must Love Me", "Music of the Night", "No Matter What" and "Send in the Clowns", will feature in this raw production. The show is directed by Matthew Counihan, with musical direction by Bryan Schimmel. Meanwhile, pianist Dawid Boverhoff and guitarist Mauritz Lotz wll also contribute to the emotive and evocative atmosphere of the show.

So, even as the colours of our own coats change, Schwartz reminds us to keep on dreaming, blurring the lines between dream and reality. Where: Theatre On The Bay in Camps Bay. When: From Wednesday May 22, to Sunday, May 26 May at 7.30 pm. Sunday’s show starts at 2.30pm.

Cost: Tickets are priced between R180 - R250 and can be purchased from Webtickets. The narrative follows Sophie Joans in a leading role, alongside the esteemed and award-winning actress Anthea Thompson. Picture: FACEBOOK “Dog Rose” This engaging new play explores the intricate dynamics of autism spectrum disorder, neuro-divergence and familial relationships as the comedy-drama promises to open the audience’s minds.

The production is crafted by Sophie Joans, a rising star in the theatre scene and who is renowned for her internationally-acclaimed solo show, "ÎLE." Meanwhile, “Dog Rose” is directed by Jemma Kahn, who was the Standard Bank Young Artist of the Year Award recipient in 2018. The play centres around Joans, who stars in the leading role, alongside award-winning actress Anthea Thompson. Together, they breathe life into a story that traverses the challenges and joys of neuro-diversity within the context of family.

Originally conceived as part of Artscape's New Voices Programme in 2022, "Dog Rose" garnered praise for its insightful portrayal of autism spectrum disorder and its emphasis on understanding and acceptance. Where: The Baxter Theatre Centre’s Baxter Studio in Rondebosch. When: From Thursday, May 23, to Friday, May 24, at 6.30pm.