Martin Freeman and Jenna Ortega's on-screen romance in 'Miller's Girl' draws criticism

Jenna Ortega, known for her portrayal of Wednesday in Netflix's “Addams Family” spin-off, has taken on a daring journey with her latest film, “Miller's Girl”. The narrative unfolds around a creative writing assignment that serves as the catalyst for Sweet and Miller's unconventional connection.

As their bond deepens, Miller finds himself navigating the precarious terrain of risking his marriage and career to aid Sweet. However, what has sparked considerable debate online is the significant age gap between Ortega, aged 21, and Freeman, aged 52. The age discrepancy has attracted scrutiny, particularly concerning an intimate scene between the two stars, which elicited strong reactions from viewers.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), users have expressed discomfort and criticism regarding the portrayal of the relationship dynamics in the film. Some have labelled the scene as "inappropriate" and "disgusting", questioning the ethical implications of romanticising such a connection, given the characters' age gap and power dynamics. @fetterman66781 wrote: "Repulsive. Wait and see, 20 years from now, age of consent will be 12 and all these old perverts will be banging children.

“They keep pushing the envelope. The reality is this dude, in real life, would need 10lbs of his blue pills for his dying weenie.” One user's response highlighted the sentiments of many, stating, "Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman... I'm uncomfortable." Another echoed similar sentiments, deeming the film "gross" and expressing disdain for the perceived normalisation of such relationships.

@Lackadiasical also commented: "It's not gross, it's a perfectly normal activity that happens every day. Let's not be hypocrites now, eh!"

The talk online shows that people are discussing age differences in relationships shown in movies and TV. It brings up important questions surrounding whether both people agree, if there's a fair balance of power, and how relationships with big age gaps are shown. You can think about these things after watching the movie.