Masechaba Khumalo opens up about third pregnancy: ‘I was told that I am infertile’

Five months after giving birth to her third child, a healthy baby boy, multi-award-winning radio and TV broadcaster, Masechaba Khumalo has opened up on her latest pregnancy struggles. Khumalo, who has two other children, Lungelo and King Itumeleng, from her first marriage with Mfundo Ntsibande, took to Instagram to detail how five years ago doctors told her that she was infertile and that she needed to remove her womb due to excessive fibroids.

However, all she dreamt about was having another child. In an encouraging post detailing her struggles, she wrote: “Giving birth has been such an exhilarating experience, especially because no two pregnancies are the same. “Five years ago, after an X-ray, my doctor told me that I would have to have my womb removed due to excessive fibroids (cancer runs in my family so I did not take this lightly). I was told that I am infertile.”

Despite the diagnosis she was determined to try for her third child. “I have always dreamt of having a big family. I wanted another child. In spite of this diagnosis, I chose to go against medical advice and trusted my intuition. “I dreamt of my baby before he was born, I KNEW I was destined to be a 3rd time mom. My partner loves children. For him, my diagnosis didn’t matter (in fact, he’s always wanted to adopt).

“However, in spite of this bleak diagnosis, we made a decision that we were going to try for a baby,” she wrote. She added that after cleansing her body and taking supplements, she and her hubby, achieved her goal. “We were intentional about having our 3rd child. After cleansing my system ngeMbiza, we both took zinc supplements every day for several months and today, I can say without reservation, that @lukhanyo_lwezizwe was nothing short of a miracle. Camagu🙏🏾🕯️.”

Fans loved her openness and took to the comments to speak more about fibroids and infertility. @drbongiwetlailane wrote: "My fibroids have shrunk too. For me, physical exercise helped and putting in a mirena because I was due for operation this year. I am so grateful I might not need an operation. It's invasive and should be the last resort if possible."