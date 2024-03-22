Maskandi music duo Qadasi and Maqhinga are ready to serenade Durban

Hailing from Empangeni in the heart of Zululand, Sama award-winning duo, David Jenkins and Maqhinga Radebe are on a quest to revive the powerful sounds of traditional maskandi music. Over the past decade, the pair have taken their fusion of traditional Zulu and western folk music to audiences throughout South Africa as well as to Europe and Asia.

They are now set to perform “Music With Qadasi No Maqhinga” at the Alliance Française de Durban in Berea on Friday, March 22, at 7.30pm. David ‘Qadasi’ Jenkins and Radebe Maqhinga. Picture: Supplied Jenkins, also known as Qadasi, is an accomplished maskandi guitarist, concertina, banjo player and vocalist. He developed a deep passion for the Zulu culture and music at a young age while travelling through Zululand with his late father.

Meanwhile, Radebe’s career was launched in the mid 90’s after he toured internationally with Ladysmith Black Mambazo as part of the theatre production “Nomathemba”. In 2016, they released their debut collaborative album, “Lashis’ Ilanga”, which was nominated for Best Traditional Album at the SAMAs a year later. Following this weekend’s performance, the duo will be heading to Splashy Fen where they will play on the Acoustic Stage on Thursday, March 28 at 10am.

This event is the country’s longest-running music festival which attracts thousands of people to the Drakensberg every Easter for a unique outdoor music experience. Tickets are R200 and available on Quicket. Jeffrey Osborne South Africa Tour

Jeffrey Osborne. Picture: Supplied. Multi-award winning R&B singer Jeffrey Osborne will be performing live in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday, March 23 for the second leg of his “You Should Be Mine Tour”. The Grammy-nominated musician has mesmerised audiences around the world for decades, with several of his albums achieving gold and platinum status. Osborne is known for his smooth sound and sentimental ballads including “You Should Be Mine”, “Family”, “Getting Better All The Time” and “Love Power”, a duet with Dionne Warwick.

Ahead of his arrival in SA, he said: “It has always been my wish to visit this country which has such a beautiful history and when the opportunity was presented, there was no way I was gonna refuse. “I am looking forward to meeting my fans from South Africa, see this beautiful country and what it has to offer. I want my fans to have the time of their lives, I promise them a good time.” Where: Pietermaritzburg Athletics Stadium.

When: Saturday, March 23, at 5pm. Cost: R490- R2600 from Ticketpro. In The Wake Tour

Kujenga music group. Picture: Instagram Seven-piece band Kujenga returns to Durban to perform music from their latest album, “In The Wake”. The group will make their debut appearance at the UKZN Centre for Jazz as part of their “In The Wake Tour”. Audiences can expect an exhilarating sonic journey from the young ensemble, who are set on taking the world by storm.

Where: UKZN Centre for Jazz and Popular Music. When: March 27 at 5pm. Cost: R50 from Quicket.

TRUTH: The Funniest Joke Thomie Holtzhausen and his alter-ego Aunty Gertie, are coming out of a 12-month hibernation to bring Durbanites his hilarious yet poignant stand-up comedy show. Titled, “TRUTH: The Funniest Joke”, this comic but tragic show features all you never wanted to know about life, love, loss, laughter and lubricants.

Meanwhile, Aunty Gertie will share public, private, precious and personal memories, spanning a 20-year career as Durban's “King and Queen of Clubs.” Please note that the show has an age restriction of 18. Where: Bellezar Beach Cafe & Bar in uMhlanga Rocks.

When: Thursday, March 28, at 8.30pm. Cost: R150 from Quicket. Joyous Celebration 28

Joyous Celebration will return to the Durban ICC this weekend for the live recording of their “Joyous Celebration 28”. This two-night extravaganza is part of this uniquely South African gospel group’s Easter megafest and promises everything from praise and worship to vocal harmonies. The Gospel choir was the brainchild of industry heavyweights Lindelani Mkhize, Jabu Hlongwane and Mthunzi Namba who formed the music group back in 1994.

Decades later, they continue their mission to heal and uplift the nation whilst celebrating South Africa’s hard-won democracy. Through the years, they have not only launched new talent and celebrated existing collaborations, but their performances have become something of an unforgettable Easter musical tradition in the province. Joyous Celebration also has a concert scheduled for March 29 at the University of Zululand’s Bhekuzulu Hall.