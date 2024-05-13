Master KG puts his record label on blast

AWARD-WINNING music producer, Master KG has slammed his music label, Open Mic Productions. Taking to Facebook, the “Jerusalema” hitmaker posted: “Open mic Productions is one of the most selfish people to have to ever work with. I’m not a fan of talking stuff on social media but this thing has been going on for too long now.”

Master KG is not the first South African artist to slam the record label. For years, Grammy-winning singer Nomcebo Zikode had issues with the label too. Last year, Zikode took Open Mic back to court after they failed to pay her royalties for “Jerusalema” and her project “Xola Moya Wam”, despite a court order.

South African music sensation Makhadzi, real name, Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, also cut ties with Open Mic after experiencing similar issues. She now owns and operates under her own label, Makhadzi Entertainment. Meanwhile, taking to the comments sections of Master KG’s original Facebook post, many other local artists agreed with his gripe.

Amapiano artist TuksinSA said: “🤞🏽🤞🏽 I agree with you 😭💔.” Tsonga rapper Zarow Pee said: “When I said it, people said I was bitter because they’re focusing on established artists💔.” Bigwhole SA Records producer Khotso David Potsane said: “Music business at large is very toxic.”

In other news, fans have noticed that Master KG may be back with his ex-girlfriend, Makhadzi. The star couple broke up in January last year, after being together for three years. Master KG has posted a video of the two of them during a performance in Limpopo and fans couldn’t help but comment on it.