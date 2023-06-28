‘MasterChef Australia’ season 15 to hit SA screens this week

The South African premiere date of season 15 of “MasterChef Australia” has been confirmed. The show will air on M-Net (DStv channel 101) on weekdays from Friday, June 30, at 6pm. The cooking show was put on hold last month following the death of judge Jock Zonfrillo.

Professional judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong, and the late Jock Zonfrillo will welcome a brand-new bunch of hungry hopefuls, who will be inspired by an array of visiting world-class guest chefs and will deliver excellent critiques. Picture: Supplied Season 15 introduces a fresh batch of 18 culinary hopefuls, all competing for the coveted title and the grand prize of $250 000 ( R4 642 711.75). It is no secret that the highly anticipated season will serve up jaw-dropping dishes and a feast of flavours, but there will also be surprises aplenty as the race commences for the title of “MasterChef Australia 2023”. At the helm, professional judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and the late Jock Zonfrillo welcome the hungry hopefuls, who will be inspired by an array of world-class guest chefs and will deliver excellent critiques.

The cooking show will see celebrity chef and restaurateur Jamie Oliver arriving to kick-start the series, guiding the contestants through two very special episodes. Right from the get-go, there is a game-changing secret advantage up for grabs that will alter the path of the competition for one cook. It promises to be an absolute food-filled feast packed with multiple competitive challenges, twists and turns, and other scrumptious surprises.