‘MasterChef Australia’ season 15 to hit SA screens this week

The South African premiere date of season 15 of “MasterChef Australia” has been confirmed. The show will air on M-Net (DStv channel 101) on weekdays from Friday, June 30, at 6pm.
The cooking show was put on hold last month following the death of judge Jock Zonfrillo.
Season 15 introduces a fresh batch of 18 culinary hopefuls, all competing for the coveted title and the grand prize of $250 000 ( R4 642 711.75).
It is no secret that the highly anticipated season will serve up jaw-dropping dishes and a feast of flavours, but there will also be surprises aplenty as the race commences for the title of “MasterChef Australia 2023”.
At the helm, professional judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and the late Jock Zonfrillo welcome the hungry hopefuls, who will be inspired by an array of world-class guest chefs and will deliver excellent critiques.
Lorna Maseko brings a taste of Mzansi to her first pop-up in Los Angeles
New TV soap Shuga on front line of fight against HIV, blesser culture
‘Nuzo and Namia,’ an educational TV show that celebrates the diversity of African cultures
WATCH: From spilling the tea to baby daddy drama, 'The Mommy Club' launch was as spicy as it gets
The cooking show will see celebrity chef and restaurateur Jamie Oliver arriving to kick-start the series, guiding the contestants through two very special episodes.
Right from the get-go, there is a game-changing secret advantage up for grabs that will alter the path of the competition for one cook.
It promises to be an absolute food-filled feast packed with multiple competitive challenges, twists and turns, and other scrumptious surprises.
Here’s what you also need to know about the series.
- The show features the most talented home cooks from a diverse range of culinary backgrounds, including Russian, Ukrainian, Italian, Chinese, and Zimbabwean, to mention but a few. These contestants will serve up deliciously creative dishes and showcase the unique beauty and cuisine from not only around Australia but from their heritage.
- You will laugh, cry and salivate as they fall in love with the contestants, their stories, and their food.
- You can look forward to a host of hot guest judges including the likes of The Ritz-Carlton's perky pastry chef Kay-Lene Tan, Australia's home-grown superstar Curtis Stone, iconic chef Luke Nguyen and Australia's most beloved food icon, Maggie Beer – among others.