Mbali Miya is the first to be evicted from ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season 4

“Big Brother Mzansi” got off to a dramatic start with the eviction of the the first housemate coming within the first week of the show airing. On Sunday, January 28, Thembisa Bolt driver and club hostess Mbali ‘Mali’ Miya had to exit the house.

Before leaving, she told Big Brother: “It was so much fun, so much positivity. The housemates where such great people, so I really had a good time. So I would say that my week has been really great.” At the live show, Mali said that she was bummed to be out so early and that she was a bit overwhelmed by the big personalities in the house when she went in and did not show up fully. “I am happy, though, that I stayed true to who I am. I want to take this moment to give thanks to everybody that voted for me. Thank you guys for the love. Thank you for the support. I wouldn’t have done it without you, thank you so much, guys.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Brother Mzansi (@bigbromzansi) The eviction took everyone by surprise as it has not been the norm for any housemate to be evicted in the first week of the show but, with the season’s shake-up, the game throwing out the rule book. The first week came with drama, excitement and some contestants already taking shots. Head of House, Mich, was safe from eviction and so was Sammy M, who won immunity during the week.

However, Mich’s reign was not without drama as the housemates lost their first wager and also faced challenges of confrontational housemates. Host Lawrence Maleka heard about the first week experiences. McJunior and Pale shared their thoughts on PapaGhost being intense when working with his fellow housemates, while Mpumi gave the tea about Jareed having eyes for her and the other ladies in the house.

Lerato Modise and Meelay discussed settling down and Yolanda spoke about her relationship with food in Biggie’s house. Meanwhile, MultiChoice decided to disqualify Bravo B from the new season after a conversation between him and Tshepo Tau (Makhekhe) went viral on social media. The clipped showed the two talking openly about “smashing” their fellow contestants Liema or Zee because they were drunk.