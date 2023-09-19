Media personality Nigel Pierce: ‘You will not silence me, I am ungovernable’

Former radio jock Nigel Pierce is back to his high-energy opinionated vlogs following his four-year sabbatical. Independent Media Lifestyle caught up with the radio presenter, whose real name is Gavin Goliath.

Goliath, who prefers to be called Pierce, became a hot topic when he was booted by the SABC in 2019. Pierce was sacked from his afternoon drive show on Good Hope FM after the SABC accused him of “breaching his contract and bringing the SABC into disrepute on social media platforms”. Nigel Pierce. Picture: Supplied In a previous interview, he said he was given his marching orders in front of staff and also claimed his dismissal was “personal” and suggested that his fellow DJs “had a hand in it”.

After four years, Pierce broke his silence in an exclusive interview with Independent Media Lifestyle where he said he is back with a new mindset and wants to put the past behind him. Barely a month later, Pierce is back on social media and ruffling feathers. After two weeks on TikTok and more than 10 000 followers on the app, Pierce said people are trying to silence him by reporting his videos as offensive and being “too political” .