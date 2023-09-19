Media personality Nigel Pierce: ‘You will not silence me, I am ungovernable’

Former radio jock Nigel Pierce is back to his high-energy opinionated vlogs following his four-year sabbatical.
Independent Media Lifestyle caught up with the radio presenter, whose real name is Gavin Goliath.
Goliath, who prefers to be called Pierce, became a hot topic when he was booted by the SABC in 2019.
Pierce was sacked from his afternoon drive show on Good Hope FM after the SABC accused him of “breaching his contract and bringing the SABC into disrepute on social media platforms”.
In a previous interview, he said he was given his marching orders in front of staff and also claimed his dismissal was “personal” and suggested that his fellow DJs “had a hand in it”.
After four years, Pierce broke his silence in an exclusive interview with Independent Media Lifestyle where he said he is back with a new mindset and wants to put the past behind him.
Barely a month later, Pierce is back on social media and ruffling feathers.
After two weeks on TikTok and more than 10 000 followers on the app, Pierce said people are trying to silence him by reporting his videos as offensive and being “too political” .
Meanwhile, Pierce has challenged the banning of his videos and said he will not be barred from speaking his mind.
He captioned the video: “Dear TikTok, Don’t you ever do that again, I hope I’ve made myself clear”.
@thekinkysaints Dear TikTok Don't you ever do that again I hope I've made myself clear
Pierce said: “Dear TikTok, You will not silence me, you will never ever try to sensor me again, many mangers tried to sensor me, they’ve all failed , many managers have tried to manage me, they’ve all failed, I’m ungovernable, I’m unmanageable and even your algorithm is not picking up the hidden messaged in all my videos, the power of Pierce.”
When asked why comments on his videos are blocked, he replied: “I am protecting my peace, I am avoiding toxic behaviour, some people have vile comments to make, some are funny but there are toxic people out there and blocking comments helps me manage my time spent on social media.”
Pierce, known for his controversial videos, said he is steering clear from all things that aren’t good for his mental health and has since started visiting schools in Cape Town to motivate the youth.
He said: “Doing motivational talks at school. Don’t do what I did, I wasted time, I was naughty, started drinking and smoking at a young age.
“I made some bad choices and I want to tell youth not to follow that and also read beyond what you know, read radical books even if you don’t believe it, it sharpens you up.”
@thekinkysaints Pastor Pierce A Pastor with incredible experience
Pierce, who has more than 30 years of radio experience, also revealed that he is open to taking on a new radio gig but that he will not be forced to conform to “what is safe”.
“I will go back to radio tomorrow if a good opportunity comes, I would even go back to Good Hope FM if they asked me to, but I will not be told what I can and can’t speak of, we need to let go of this cookie-cutter approach in radio, if you are taking me, you are taking the Nigel Pierce brand.”