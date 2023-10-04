Meet the Fak’ugesi Awards Digital Creativity 2023 winners

In 2022, the Fak’ugesi African Digital Innovation Festival launched its first Fak’ugesi Awards for Digital Creativity. These awards are aimed at honouring digital creatives who are winning in their respective categories. The categories for the awards are Animation, Video Games, Visual Arts, Music and XR (AR/VR).

“Over the past decade since our inception, we’ve witnessed and celebrated the phenomenal growth of African creativity in the digital space. This year’s nominees showcased an exceptional standard, seamlessly blending multidisciplinary practices with digital creativity to celebrate the richness of African culture,” says Fak’ugesi’s Festival director, Eduardo Cachucho. The winners for the categories are: Animation

Arowan Parker - “The Present” Parker is a South African animator, storyteller, and writer behind “The Present”. This award-winning project explores the escape into fictional narratives, the rediscovery of human connections and finding beauty in the present moment. Nkem Nwaturuocha - The Song Maiden

Nwaturuocha, Co-founder and Creative Director of Disrupt DNA, is a passionate storyteller across advertising, film, and animation. “The Song Maiden” is a short, animated film depicting the struggles of a young girl caught between cultural norms, offering a compelling story of resilience and personal growth. Lola Aikins - “Naledi”

Aikins, a talented 2D animator and visual development artist, focuses on promoting authentic African aesthetics in animation. Her debut short film, “Naledi” delves into the story of a star athlete who must confront her overwhelming grief to regain confidence and finish her race. Video Games Kushal Jeethendra Sithlu - “The Null Factor”

Sithlu is a multifaceted creative as a game designer, writer, and founder of Pineapple on Pizza Studios. His latest project, “The Null Factor” is an action-packed adventure in a post-pandemic world against a rogue AI. Alkemaize - “Rapz!” Alkemaize, a game development studio, is on a mission to create inspirational and educational games that challenge perceptions.

Their latest project, “Rapz!” follows the story of Rapulani, a young girl with a magical afro. The game promotes self-love, especially among young girls dealing with hair-related challenges. Fak’ugesi Awards Digital Creativity 2023 winners. Picture: Supplied Visual Arts Diane Cescutti - “Nosukaay”

Cescutti is a French visual artist of Cameroonian-Italian and French heritage. Her latest project, “Nosukaay” explores the links between Manjak weaving and computer technology using a Manjak cloth as a keyboard. XR Agnes Ndegwa - “Young Haven”

Ndegwa is an imaginative 3D artist, VR content creator, and illustrator, whose brainchild “Young Haven” ventures into the realm of virtual reality with a profound focus on children’s mental health and emotional acumen. It serves as a sanctuary for children to play, relax, and communicate with their guardians, fostering open and expressive dialogues. Aluta Null - “Phantom”

A Johannesburg-based digital artist and game developer, Null utilises various digital mediums, from extended reality to video games, to convey their distinctive perspectives on politics, perception, and pop culture. Their latest project, “Phantom“, is a digital art endeavour that delves into the complexities of mental health disintegration, employing extended reality to draw parallels between the elusive nature of mental illness and haunting, ethereal apparitions. Baruu Collective - “If Objects Could Speak”

Hailing from Kenya, Baruu Collective is a dynamic production and creative agency on a mission to redefine and rekindle African narratives rooted in cultural heritage. “If Objects Could Speak” follows daring filmmakers who unearth Kenyan artifacts from a German museum cellar using immersive AR to revitalise them and embark on a journey to share this cultural treasure in Kenya’s communities. Music