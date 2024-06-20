Mel Viljoen finds herself ostracised from the rest of the cast in ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip - South Africa’

Episode four of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip - South Africa” delivers drama hotter than the African sun. The cast members include Beverley Steyn from “The Real Housewives of Cape Town”, Christall Kay from “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg” season one and two, LaConco from “The Real Housewives of Durban) season one and two, Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho from “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg” season two and three and Liz Prins from “The Real Housewives of Gqeberha”.

Londie London from “The Real Housewives of Durban S2”, who has yet to make her arrival, Melany Viljoen from “The Real Housewives of Pretoria” and Nonku Williams from “The Real Housewives of Durban” season one to four, make up the rest of the cast. The episode opened with yet another tiresome round of the Mathatho-Kay feud. Can we move on already? At the season’s first pool party, the ladies flaunted their bikini bodies, keeping with reality TV tradition where poolside gatherings rarely stay peaceful. The Barbie jokes persisted, but let’s be real, it’s more shade than flattery at this point.

Steyn opened up about her rocky relationship with Viljoen, giving her the benefit of the doubt in the hope of leaving the trip on good terms. Meanwhile, Kay and Viljoen have formed an inseparable bond. Their quirky chats are surprisingly endearing. However, Kay couldnt resist showing off, from name-dropping Bill Clinton to boasting about a mysterious $30 million windfall. While Kay and Viljoen are in their own bubble, the rest of the ladies spill some serious “green tea”. The real heat came when LaConco confronted Williams about bringing a random guy home after a beach party.

'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip - South Africa' cast (L-R) Liz Prins, Beverly Steyn, Nonku Williams, Christall Kay, LaConco, Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho, Melany Viljoen and Londie London. Picture: Supplied LaConco’s concern for safety wasn’t received well by Williams, who felt judged, sparking a fiery exchange. The encounter brought up past accusations from the first season of“The Real Housewives of Durban”, where she accused Williams of being rather promiscuous. As X user @paballo_patsa wrote: “Nonku, you yourself said that you're most likely to have s *x on the 1st date. So how was LaC wrong for saying that you love it? Also, LaC was not wrong for reprimanding Nonku & Liz. I still stand by that.”

Meanwhile, Prins gets worked up over Viljoen's arrogant behaviour and starts calling her out for being condescending. Kay stands up for her new bestie, also known as, Mel, when the group attacks her for all her trendy comments. True to form, she snapped back: "Get out of the granny club & learn what a trend is."

X users seem to be taking Viljoen’s side this time. @mpumaxx wrote: “I’m afraid Mel Viljoen is the girl she thinks she is ok! All of these ladies are riled up because she won’t give them the attention they oh so desire from her #UltimateGirlsTripSA.” I’m afraid Mel Viljoen is the girl she thinks she is ok! All of these ladies are riled up because she won’t give them the attention they oh so desire from her #UltimateGirlsTripSA

— Nompumelelo (@mpumaxx_) June 17, 2024 At the beach party tea, Prins accused Williams of stealing her “beautiful chocolate man” by flaunting her cleavage around him, but both these ladies were actually flirting with the same guy. Mind you, these two escaped on their off day and drove two hours to see this British hottie. On their way to their next adventure some of the ladies accused Viljoen of having a secret recorder in one of her bags, supposedly to play it back to her husband. Williams even claimed Mel has the “spirit of Jezebel”.

@MotaungsDota tweeted: “Nonku is very quick to say she feels LaC treats her like a slut and she doesn’t like it, but it’s okay for her to say people have Jezebel spirits when in fact she is the only one acting like a real Jezebel on the show. “Nah man she must chill #UltimateGirlsTripSA.” Nonku is very quick to say she feels LaC treats her like a slut and she doesn’t like it, but it’s okay for her to say people have Jezebel spirits when in fact she is the only one acting like a real Jezebel on the show. Nah man she must chill #UltimateGirlsTripSA pic.twitter.com/FTZauzHG9d