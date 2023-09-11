Mihlali Ndamase, ‘Podcast and Chill with MacG’ win big at 2023 DStv Content Creator Awards

Nineteen creators that keep our social media feeds buzzing with some of the best content in the country, were honoured at the 2023 DStv Content Creator Awards over the weekend. Among those taking home some silverware were Mihlali Ndamase, who bagged the first-ever OG Award, while MacG scooped the first Thumb Stopper Podcast award for his “Podcast and Chill with MacG”.

The purple and pink awards where held at the Galleria in Sandton and guests who filled the room include Lasizwe Dambuza, K Naomi, Julia Anastasopoulos, Pona Halo, Nomuzi ‘Moozlie’ Mabena, Kim Jayde, Candice Modiselle, Matt Flax, Farieda Metsileng, Carol Ofori, Karabo Poppy, Kefilwe Mabote and Lemii LoCo. Award-winning comedian and content creator, Donovan Goliath hosted the awards with his trademark energy and humour. He also won the night’s Thumb-Stopping Award. The evening was lit with performances by Bontle Modiselle Dance Studio, who was accompanied by 250Machine, Adriaan Hughes, Justin De Nobrega, Kelly KiKx and Mr NT, SA legends Black Motion and Amy Faku.

Birth of Stars paid tribute to the LGBTQIA+ community and Suzelle DIY, gave audience a good laugh and some tips on how to flip load shedding on its head and to keep making entertaining content. Manuela Dias de Deus, founder of the awards said, "Our idea has always been to put creators on the radar and open doors for emerging and established talent. “The youth's potential to monetise their content and create job opportunities is immense. More so, our vision is to make the awards the biggest event of its kind on the continent. We want to continue to grow and be on everyone's feeds.”

Tshepiso Sathekge, the senior manager: sponsorship at Multichoice SA, said, “We see the need to enrich the lives of young storytellers and encourage them to tell their own stories in their own way. “We are thrilled to be part of this journey for the second year running and even more excited to see the winners coming out of this year. Here are the full list of winners:

Cause/Social Commentary Award: Doctor Siya Funniest Content Creator Award: Ikho Kweba Visual Arts Award: Karabo Poppy

Best Brand Collaboration Award: essenceMediacom for Gillette #IndodaCanShave Sports Fan Award: Lemii LoCo Fashion & Style Award: Kefilwe Mabote

Emerging Creator Award, presented by 947: God’s Butler Podcast of the Year Award, presented by Spotify: “Podcast and Chill with MacG” Podcast Special Mention, presented by Spotify: African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe

Automotive Award: Juliet Mc Guire Knowledge Sharing Award: Becoming Dr Andy Thumb-Stopping Award: Donovan Goliath

The OG Award: Mihlali Ndamase Alter-Ego Award: Sipho2Skiits – August (That Mozambican Dude) Foodie Award: Mush Kitchen

Travel & Lifestyle Award, presented by LIFT: Wander with Iana Dance Award: Justin de Nobrega Sol Content Creator Award: Mandisi