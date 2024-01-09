Mike Epps takes a playful dig at Katt Williams over viral interview

In the world of comedy, laughter and playful jabs are always on the menu. Recently, Mike Epps couldn't resist taking a humorous swing at fellow comedian Katt Williams, following Williams' viral interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay. Taking to Instagram, the 53-year-old comedian cleared the air about his previous comments on Williams' fashion choices.

Epps cheekily admitted: "I did get a little jealous, man." Playfully addressing Williams, Epps humorously remarked, "Katt broke the Internet and didn't say my name, good or bad. I need the press, too, **, ***. “Say something about me in there, man! Say something bad about me, I don't care. I got a special coming out, I need the press!"

In the world of comedy, it seems the banter between Epps and Williams is all in good fun, bringing some humour and light-heartedness to the entertainment scene. After all, what's comedy without a few laughs and playful jabs? One user commented: “It’s all entertainment… we been knowing each other for over 20 plus years… everyone is allowed to tell their truth.. keep moving.”