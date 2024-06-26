Minnie Dlamini chooses not to sue YouTuber Musa Khawula over cheating allegations

Television personality Minnie Dlamini has decided not to pursue legal action against YouTuber, Musa Khawula, despite his recent allegations. Khawula accused Dlamini of cheating on her ex-husband, Quinton Jones, with the late Nkateko Mabaso, a former Multichoice executive who passed away last week.

She responded strongly to these claims, calling out Khawula for spreading false information. Dlamini recently took to social media to convey her frustration at these allegeations, emphasising the disrespect shown to Mabaso’s loved ones as well as his. She wrote on X: "I thought you said I cheated with Edwin Sodi? Now it’s Nkateko Mabaso? Which one is it? Who is next? Let it go bro, damn. This is incredibly disrespectful to my friend’s family and his memory. People are mourning, you have no shame."

In an interview with “Zimoja“, a source close to Dlamini shared her feelings about the allegations: “She’s far from perfect and, like many people, has made mistakes. But her focus now is her son, who will one day grow up to see all these things about his mother.” Dlamini also expressed that she has no plans to take Khawula to court, as she is currently dealing with her divorce from Jones. Dlamini also told “Zimoja”: “Musa is a psychopath and I hope he burns in hell. I am going through a very ugly divorce. I can’t waste money on that guy. He has no money. What am I going to get? I am raising my son alone, with no financial support. I can’t just throw money away to prove a point.”