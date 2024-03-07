Minnie Dlamini pays tribute to football icon Siphiwe Mkhonza

Football icon and SABC sports presenter, Siphiwe Mkhonza, recently passed away after battling a kidney infection. Affectionately known as “Dr Mnandi”, the football star played as a defender for Bafana Bafana as well as for local teams Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows.

His family confirmed his death on Tuesday, March 5, in a statement. "He was admitted to Charlotte Maxeke (Johannesburg Academic Hospital) a month ago and was discharged after showing signs of recovery,“ read a part of the statement. Following Mkhonza’s death, media personality Minnie Dlamini, who worked with him at the SABC, took to social media to pay tribute to the fallen sports star.

The two hosted “Soccerzone”, a live football review magazine show in which Mkhonza analysed matches. She wrote: “Woke up to the devastating news that my brother/former colleague @siphiwemkhonza4 has passed 💔. “We worked together for 4 years at @sabcsport on #Soccerzone your laughter, love and passion for the game will be sorely missed.

“Thank you for your contribution to the game we love as a player and in our hearts and one of the country’s most loved analysts ❤️ Rest in Power mnganam 😭.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie Dlamini (@minniedlamini) Fans took to Dlamini’s comments to share that he will be sorely missed. This included @msa_shoes who wrote: “What a loss for the football fraternity and the country, worse for his family. We are all travellers in this World 💔.”