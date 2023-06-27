Mo Flava stands in for MacG on podcast, clears the air on old beef

Seasoned radio presenter DJ Moeti Tsiki, better known as Mo Flava, recently hung out with Sol Phenduka on “Podcast & Chill“ in the absence of the show’s OG, MacG. Flava had the opportunity to clear the air on a beef between himself and MacG that had chillers consumed for years.

Flava said it was a “big scam”. “MacG and my history stems way back when he started out. In fact, he started out on my radio show in the evening. I had an entertainment segment on YFM, ‘The Urban Express’, and it was such a cool segment because all he had to do was deliver entertainment news… but because Mac is so disorganised, he would never do that. “He would just get on air and just start talking s***.

“Him and I just built this rapport on air of just talking s*** whenever he was on. And that’s how the relationship just grew. He hung out a lot, we played Fifa together at his house… “I don’t have beef with that little s*** and I don’t think he’s got beef with me either. The biggest scam in South African right now is MacG having beef with me. That is a scam guys, and all you f***ers fell for it.” (sic) Making light of the situation, Phenduka asked Flava whether he felt like he was the “unknown father” of the podcast.

“Now that you tell the story of Mac and how he got to YFM, or how you put him in, do you sometimes watch the show and feel like you the unknown father of this show?” he laughed. Further on in the conversation, Flava said: “I have no beef with either Sol or MacG. In fact, every time someone asks me, I get surprised.” This week’s episode was a fun break-away from the usual hosting pair. Tweeps loved Flava’s vibe but couldn’t get over the beef scandal and how they were “fooled”.

@DonaldMakhasane wrote: “So they are together now and the things are good good? Weeeeeee we been fooled.” So they are together now and the things are good good? Weeeeeee we been fooled — D⭕NALD (@DonaldMakhasane) June 26, 2023 @dee_vuma said: “Bathong I thought Moflava is our enemy moes 🫣😳.”