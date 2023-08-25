Monique Muller accuses Katlego Maboe of ‘financial abuse’

Katlego Mboe’s ex-wife, Monique Muller, has once again accused the media personality of financially abusing her to the detriment of their child. This time, she is ousting the TV personality for maintenance issues.

On her Instagram Stories yesterday, Muller broke down what she’s been going through. She wrote about how Maboe earns a “6 figure” salary but cannot pay his child’s school fees in full. She says Maboe earned 10 times more than she does and he insists that their child go to a private school even though she cannot afford to pay her share of the school fees.

She alleges that Maboe doesn’t want their son moved to a cheaper school even after she begged him, nor does he want to take on the full responsibility of paying the entire sum himself, even though it “would not affect” his pocket. “Maybe ‘Deal or No Deal’ can donate some funds there lol. I can forward the school banking details. Or his fans willing to donate?” she wrote. In another post, she added: “When baby mamma had attorney debts to pay and couldn’t afford school fees, the school advised that the minor child may no longer attend. Instead of paying the outstanding fees, your fave celeb accepted that the child will be without education.”

When pleading with Maboe for financial assistance for their child, he had apparently said that from August he would be unemployed. However, this time, Muller got financial receipts from his various employers which she plans to present in court later. Muller also details conversations she has been having with various people about the issue.