Moshe Ndiki navigates fatherhood in new show, ‘Life with Moshe’

Actor and television host Moshe Ndiki is finally a dad of not one but two children and fans will be able to watch him navigate fatherhood in “Life with Moshe”. In March, Ndiki announced on Instagram that he will become a dad of twins, born via surrogacy.

He also said that the journey was being well documented. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moshe Ndiki (@moshendiki) Now the 13 part reality series, which is set to premiere on Sunday, January 28, 2024, will share this heart-warming journey. “Witness Moshe's beautiful story of hope and love as he prepares for his dream family through surrogacy,” read a statement from the channel.

It added that Ndiki’s story “goes beyond the ordinary”. “As a black, gay man choosing the path of surrogacy to start his family, his decision challenges the dilemma of modern parenting pitted against traditional customs. With the surrogate well into their pregnancy, Moshe's life is on the brink of an emotional transformation.” The show will air on Mzansi Magic on January 29, 2024. Picture: Supplied The reality series will also delve into his demanding showbiz career and deeply rooted family ties, promising to deliver “hope, joy and determination”.

The unique story will answer burning questions like, “How does this form of parenting work?” and “How will traditional lineage and ancestral connection customs play out in this scenario?” “Moshe's dedication as he navigates therapy and seeks guidance from his ever-supportive mother will move you. His interactions with close friends who stand by him through thick and thin will inspire you." Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net said his energy, charisma, and infectious optimism will light up the screen.