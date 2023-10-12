Movie buffs are in for a treat at the 10th European Film Festival

Film enthusiasts are treated this month with the European Film Festival currently on in Durban, Cape Town and Jozi. The 10th edition started on Thursday, October 12, and the line-up includes 16 award-winning international films from featured countries Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Switzerland, UK and Ukraine.

On until Sunday, October 22, movie lovers can watch the screenings at Gateway (Durban), The Labia (Cape Town) and The Zone (Johannesburg) as well as online on www.eurofilmfest.co.za. A number of free activities have also been designed to both broaden and deepen the reach of the festival this year. One such activity includes a cinematography workshop for budding filmmakers conducted by Pierre de Villiers in Joburg on Friday, October 13, at Wits Film School Theatre and in Cape Town on Monday, October 23, at the Baxter Theatre.

Under the theme “Transition”, movie buffs will have the privilege of watching films that offer a cinematic reflection of the transition people go through during our turbulent and fast-moving times. Peter Rorvik, festival co-director and curator said: “There can be numerous transitional moments in a lifetime. Transition is, in essence, a response to change, a process of managing change, or making a change. “All these elements of transition feature prominently in the line-up of films on offer this year.”

Award-winning film, “Goodbye Julia” opened this year’s festival in Joburg and it will screen in Durban on October 21 and in Cape Town on October 22. The African-European film tells the story of two women who represent the complicated relationship and differences between northern and southern Sudanese communities. A Q&A session will follow the screening in Durban and Cape Town.

“Goodbye Julia” poster. Picture: Supplied A limited line-up is on offer in Durban. Films include “Anatomy of a Fall”, “The Old Oak”, “The Teachers Lounge” and “Mavka – The Forest Song”. Cape Town and Joburg will feature the full line-up including “Golden Years”, “Mikado”, “Close”, “EO”, “20,000 Species of Bees”, “As In Heaven”, “The Eight Mountains”, “Mother”, “Narcosis”, “Nayola” and “Il Boemo”. The European Union’s ambassador to South Africa, Sandra Kramer said the line-up provide thought-provoking perspectives on issues that are just as meaningful to South Africans as they are to people everywhere.

“We hope this festival will strengthen connections between Europe and South Africa, and its immediate neighbours eSwatini and Lesotho. “May this festival stimulate discussion and new ideas around our shared experiences, hopes and dreams, as together we face our ever-changing world,” she said. The festival is organised in cooperation with Cineuropa and supported by Ster Kinekor, The Labia and coordinated by Creative WorkZone.

More information on the screenings are available on www.eurofilmfest.co.za. “Rory Petzer Comedy Show” The queen of daytime radio, Carol Ofori. Picture: Supplied. Get ready to roar with laughter as radio personalities and close friends, Rory Petzer and Carol Ofori take the stage together for the first time at The Barnyard, Suncoast. Multi-award-winning comedian Carvin H Goldstone will host the show.

This is Petzer’s first official one-man-show in Durban and Ofori’s comedic debut. “I’m nervous as hell, but excited for my comedic debut! I’ve always secretly wanted to give comedy a try and I feel so honoured that Rory has allowed me to come shine with him on one of the biggest days in his comedy career,” shared Ofori. Well-known for their show on East Coast Radio, the two promise to deliver an afternoon of “hysterics” you don’t want to miss.

Sharing anecdotes from their experiences in radio and their lives in Durban, the duo promises a relatable and rib-tickling performance. From Petzer’s escapades living up on the hill with his partner and two dogs to Ofori's tales of moving cities with her two young children, the show will offer a unique glimpse into their lives and perspectives on navigating this country that we love so much, even though it frustrates us daily. Goldstone is excited to be a part of it too, “I’ve known Rory since he first arrived in Durban to join ECR and add his PE flavour to the Durban comedy scene.

“His growth has been phenomenal from a support act to an award-winning comedian. It’s a very proud moment to host his first ever one man show in Durban. It’s overdue.” He added, “Carol is the queen of ‘Daytime Radio’ and the most dynamic radio personality in the province with seemingly no bound to her talent. “Podcasting, voice-overs, MC – she does it all. But clearly for Carol, all is not enough, because she’s now entering the brutal and rewarding world of stand-up comedy.

“She’s got the charisma, stage presence and confidence, so I’m looking forward to her pairing all of that with the jokes. It’s going to be an afternoon to remember!” Where: The Barnyard, Suncoast. When: Saturday, October 14 at 1pm.