Mpume Mthombeni brings to life the powerful story of woman assassin in ‘Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater’

One of the greatest joys of attending the National Arts Festival is the unique opportunity to witness some of the country’s best productions in their earliest stages. The festival serves as a platform for emerging and established creatives to showcase their works and receive audience feedback.

I was privileged to be part of the first group to experience the art of storytelling in the captivating theatre production “Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater,” during the 2022 National Arts Festival, in Makhanda. The production is testament to the power of theatre and its ability to transport audiences into different worlds and provoke deep emotions and reflections. And this is the trance-like state we left with after watching the show at the Rhodes Box auditorium.

“Isidlamlilo” is a mesmerising theatrical thriller that follows the story of an infamous South African hit woman while weaving together aspects of Zulu mythology and magical realism to interrogate South Africa’s painful political past. Directed by theatre-maker Neil Coppen and performed by veteran actress Mpume Mthombeni, “Isidlamlilo/The Fire Eater” sheds light on a chapter of South Africa's history that is often overlooked. Mpume Mthombeni. Pcture: Neil Coppen Based on true life events, the play follows the story of sixty-something Zenzile Maseko, a grandmother who is partially disabled and has been declared dead by the Home Affairs’ decrepit system.

Zenzile, we soon discover, operated as one of the IFP’s most feared assassins (nicknamed Impundulu or The Lightning Bird) in the build-up to the 1994 South African elections. “We had a project that we were doing for DUT (Durban University of Technology), which talked about migrant women. “Stories and oral histories were collected from different people coming from all over Africa, who were coming to make the city of Durban a place to live and survive,” Mthombeni explained.

“We were asked to do a play under Empatheatre, it was 30 oral histories that were collected from different countries in Africa, 10 of those came from Thokoza Hostel, which is a women's hospital in Durban. “In those 10 stories, one stood out. It was about this woman who was a woman assassin working for the IFP during the 80s. When we read the story, Neil and I, were like, this story deserves to be told on its own. We have to find time and space to tear it to tell it on its own. “We then proceeded to do the DUT project and I think it was during lockdown, and I said to Neil, ‘I need to play a character that is going to challenge me. A role that will challenge my acting, my craft. And Neil suggested we visit that one story that we had parked from the DUT project.

“This is a true story of different women who were assassins. It's a KZN story. It unpacks some of the untold stories of the pain history of the country, particularly in the 80s. “These are the stories that we never talked about it. We're not wanting to open wounds. We want the healing process to begin. We've never healed from what happened in the eighties. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission came but it was just on the surface. It didn't really delve into what truly transpired.” Mpume Mthombeni. Pcture: Neil Coppen Mthombeni says the play is set to honour the memory of Maseko, who was also a compassionate community leader.

“I’m also honouring this woman because he passed last year. I went and sat with her. I had a true conversation with this woman and I respect her so much. “She cared for people with HIV, providing them with dignity and support when their families rejected them, which speaks to the complexity and humanity of her character. “It's the part that we couldn't put in the play, the play was gonna be too long.

“This play is also dedicated to the grandmothers of this nation, who are resilient, the grandmothers who are the heads of the households, who are raising grandkids in spite of all the pains and suffering they endure,” concluded Mthombeni. ‘Isidlamlilo ‒ the Fire Eater’ comes to Durban. “Isidlamlilo/ The Fire Eater,” will premiere at the Market Theatre from July 21 to August 6. Tickets are available at Webtickets from R120 to R200. The show will then be staged at the Hilton Arts Festival, in KwaZulu-Natal, from August 9 to 12.

And thereafter, the show will embark on a month-long European tour, which includes the Noordezon Festival of Performing Arts (Groningen Netherlands) from August 17- 20, The Kampnagel International Summer Festival (Hamburg,Germany) from August 24- 27 and La Bâtie - Festival de Genève (Switzerland) from September 1-3. ANOTHER NOT TO BE MISSED SHOW (Joburg) Cast of ‘Seeing Other People’. Picture: Supplied. “Seeing Other People” Where: Theatre On The Square.

When: Until July 22. A delightful comedy show that examines the intricacies of monogamy and relationships. Director Hira Lodhi brings a fresh perspective to the stage, challenging societal norms and inviting the audience to explore the complexities of infidelity in a humorous and entertaining way. By drawing inspiration from the works of Italian playwrights Dario Fo and Franco Rame, specifically "The Open Couple", the play builds upon a rich theatrical tradition while adding its own unique twist.

The blending of various theatre styles and genres creates an innovative and dynamic experience for theatregoers. "Seeing Other People" is set to captivate its audience, providing an unforgettable outing filled with laughter, introspection, and a fresh perspective on relationships. Tickets available on Computicket or via Theatre On The Square box office on 011 883 8606 or 083 377 4969.

ANOTHER NOT TO BE MISSED SHOW (Durban) “Durban City Orchestra presents Classical Concert” Where: St Agnes Church in Kloof (July 23), St Thomas Church (August 6).

As one of the longest-running orchestras in the country, the Durban City Orchestra (DCO) brings together a talented group of 30 members who gather weekly to share their passion for music. Led by Charl van der Merwe as the Resident Conductor and Jitske Brien as the Concert Master, the DCO is supported by two accomplished professional musicians who contribute their expertise to the ensemble. The programme comprises three pieces: Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony (Puzzlement); Francois Borne’s Fantaisie Brillante sur Carmen from Georges Bizet’s opera Carmen (Passion), and Finlandia (Protest) by Sibelius.