Multiple opportunities await the youth as the ‘DStv Kyknet Mitchell’s Plain Festival’ returns

The dates for the annual “DStv Kyknet Mitchell’s Plain Festival” have been announced and the event promises to be bigger and better than ever before. Cape Town’s premier family and community event, is scheduled to take place from December 1 to 3 at the lush Westridge Gardens.

Organiser Rozario Brown said festival goers are in for a jam-packed weekend with entertainment, exhibitions and meaningful social impact initiatives. Rozario Brown. Picture:Supplied Brown said: “A cornucopia of experiences awaits you. The festival offers a rich tapestry of more than 100 stalls, showcasing an array of products ranging from fashion to food, toys to tech gadgets, and much more. “More than 60 of the region's most celebrated artists, DJs, bands, and entertainers will be performing live across two stages, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.”

“The festival remains one of the most powerful and most unifying platforms in Cape Town. It continues to bring hope and inspiration to the people all over the Cape Flats. “The High School DJ of the Year Search is very dear to me, because it urges young people to remain in school while giving them an opportunity to showcase their raw and natural talent. “During these challenging times, it becomes our collective responsibility to make nation building, building greater levels of social cohesion and promoting unity, the cornerstone of everything we do.

“The DStv Kyknet Mitchell's Plain Festival does just that,” Brown said. This year’s event coincides with World AIDS Day weekend. The festival will partner with global campaigns to end HIV/AIDS by 2030. They aim to test 1000 people for HIV during the festival, empowering individuals to know their status. There will also be an Energy Expo to educate the public on sustainable energy.

The event shines a spotlight on “Youth Talent: High School DJ of the Year Search”. Brown added: “One of the most exhilarating features of this year's event is the return of the High School DJ of the Year competition. “Targeting young talents from high schools, the competition is committed to finding Cape Town's most professional, gifted high school DJ while encouraging youngsters to stay in school and avoid negative influences.