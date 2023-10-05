Music and magic sets the scene for Durbanites this weekend

The sounds of jazz will ring through the Playhouse Drama Theatre on October 12, as veteran guitarist Dr Madala Kunene and “Fire Born” album-maker, Xolisa Dlamini, showcase their musical talents. In a concert for Kunene titled “The Dr Madala Kunene Honorary Concert”, fans and industry peers will come together to celebrate the icon’s recent career achievement.

The KwaMashu-born legend was recently conferred with an honorary doctoral degree (Doctor of Music) by the University of KwaZulu Natal, College of Humanities. In a recent interview, Dr Kunene who is affectionately known to his friends and fans as “Bafo” said he felt overwhelmed by the milestone. “Have you ever been overwhelmed in such a way that you don’t know what to say, I am still in that state. I am proud of myself and yes it is still fresh. I have been in this music industry for over 50 years now and finally, UKZN sees the need to honour me this way,” said Dr Kunene.

Dr Kunene started busking on Durban’s beachfront at the age of seven, making his first guitar out of a cooking oil tin and fish gut for the strings, soon becoming a popular performer in the townships. He said he was looking forward to the concert as it will be his first time he’d be performing as a Doctor of Music. “I think people always mention my music as Maskandi but I don't think so. It's the Zulu Blues music. People can come in their numbers, I promise to deliver their all-time favourites,” he said.

“The Dr Madala Kunene Honorary Concert” will be directed by Edmund Mhlongo and musician Thando Nyameni will host the evenings proceedings. Tickets are R100 via Webtickets and the concert starts at 7pm. “Mo Magic: Stage Of Wonders: Live”

Mo Magic. Picture: Instagram Mo Magic will stage his new live show, “Stage of Wonders”, for three days only at Gateway Theatre of Shopping: Pop Up Theatre. Audience can expect to be intrigued, enchanted and entertained during the 70 minutes show, as he delights with his world class magic, mystifying mentalism and clean comedy. With two decades of experience in the art of magic, he is well known for his previous theatre shows, his record breaking 13-part prime time magic TV series, his Showmax special and for astonishing audiences on stages internationally.

“Stage of Wonders” marks his return to South African theatre. “Spreading joy is my mission and I’m thrilled to be returning to local stages with my new show. It’s been a labour of love to create and I’m visualising the audience responding to it with sheer delight and excitement,” said Mo. The family friendly show is interactive, with audience members being invited onto stage to participate.

“I begin each event by considering the experience I want to create for my audience and how I want them to feel. “With this in mind, each seating will be limited to just 150 seats, and my team is creating a pop up theatre especially for this show”,“ he said. “Stage of Wonders” is suitable for persons aged 8 and older.

Where: Gateway Theatre of Shopping: Pop Up Theatre. When: Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7, at 8pm, with a matinee on Sunday, October 8 at 3pm. Cost: R200 via Quicket.

“A Sunday in the Country with Durban City Orchestra” The Durban City Orchestra. Picture: Supplied Music-lovers can attend an intimate Sunday concert with the Durban City Orchestra (DCO) as they perform a lively programme of evergreen classics. Conducted by Charl van der Merwe with Jitske Brien as Concert Master, the orchestra is one of the longest running orchestras in the country and consists of 35 active members.

The jam-packed programme will include both traditional and contemporary sounds like Toto’s “Africa”, Ave Maria, “Circle of Life”, “Entry of the Gladiators”, “Finlandia”, “Hallelujah”, “I Dreamed a Dream” and “In the Mood”, among other hits. Where: Willow Way Manor: The Grand Room, 1 Willow Way, Assagay, Durban. When: Sunday, October 8, at 10am and 1.30pm.

Cost: R180 through Quicket. No drinks or food will be allowed onto the property. “A Tribute to Rodriguez” Barry Thomson and The Reals will celebrate ‘70s artist, Rodriguez. Picture: Supplied Barry Thomson and The Reals have put together a stunning tribute performance for 1970s artist, Rodriguez.

Audience can join in and celebrate the music and life with all his well remembered songs such as “I Wonder”, “Establishment Blues” and “Sugar Man”, among others. Where: The Rhumbelow Theatre, 42 Cunningham Road, Durban. When: Saturday, October 7, at 6.30pm and Sunday, October 8 at 2pm.