Music buffs need to update their playlist with these new jams

Music brings people together and our South African artists are uniting people like never before. We’ve seen a shift in how our local sounds are travelling the world and now, more than ever, artists from the African continent are being recognised on the global stage.

In the past month, the world got to hear the well-crafted bodies of work from the likes of Nasty C, with his fourth studio album, “I Love It Here” and Cassper Nyovest who dropped his seventh studio album, “Solomon”. Both rappers have poured their hearts and souls into their masterpieces. “I Love It Here” and “Solomon” sees both musician in a more reflective state of mind.

And both have come out saying that the respective albums are their “best work yet”. On his album, Nasty C said: “I wanted it to instantly connect with people who wanna listen to good music. “It’s very honest, the stuff I say about my father, mother, my son, just where I am in general. Everything is very open and honest,” the rapper shared during his private listening session.

Nyovest admitted: “I’m the most vulnerable and myself. I’m in a different headspace and I hope it inspires people to find themselves, be more true to who they are, and have fun. “I wasn’t fixated on selling platinum or gold but to express myself, celebrate, grieve, feel, and just be myself.” Aside from clearing your diary to listen to these amazing albums, here are some other new releases to jam to.

“Infinity” by Titose This soul-stirring R&B song enchants listeners with velvety vocals and emotionally charged lyrics. Titose and featured artist Moliy explore the boundless nature of eternal love and the enduring connections that transcend time, with or without the person still being around.

The Rising R&B trapsoul songstress was recently named as one of the Top 10 Artists To Watch in Forbes Africa magazine. With an EP coming out in November, she’s undoubtedly an artist on the rise to watch. “Note To Self” by Flvme

Flvme has solidified his position among the best hip hop artists to come out of South Africa. This EP title speaks for itself - it’s straightforward yet carries a powerful message, mirroring the essence of the music within. Speaking on the project, Flvme said: “It comprises seven reminders I frequently revisit to stay motivated and resilient.

“Through this audio diary, I aspire to offer insight into my own journey while also helping you discover more about yourself. Note to self, note to you.” “Garden” by Moonga K Released at the end of September, the album explores joy, rage, love, power and helplessness, all artfully woven together by Moonga K’s undeniable soulful vocal talent, interrogative writing, and deep commitment to creativity and self-knowing.

The Zambian-born artist sees him exploring confidence in his vocal performance and songwriting. “Garden” is an ode to fostering the foundation of power within oneself whether that is through finding freedom, falling in love, and owning who you are,” said Moonga K. Produced by quietmoneymusic andFDeeZus, the album features a collaboration with childhood friend, Nkosilathi, and background vocals from artists, Sio and Amarafleur.