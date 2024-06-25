Music icon NV Funk announces his retirement as he embarks on a spiritual journey

The South African music scene is tipping its hat to one of its most iconic figures, Nathaniel Van Dalen, the creative force known to fans as NV Funk. After decades of setting dance floors on fire and pioneering the sounds of house, funk and electronic music, NV Funk has decided to hang up his headphones and begin a new chapter.

NV Funk’s musical journey began in Johannesburg, where he swiftly rose to fame as a talented music producer, DJ and songwriter. With a stage name that became synonymous with innovation and groove, he carved out a unique space in the industry, influencing countless artists. The musician recently took to X to share a heartfelt message about his retirement.

“The decision, though emotional, is driven by my desire to follow Jesus Christ,” he wrote. “God has called me to a new phase in my life and I am excited to embark on this new chapter with Jesus by my side. I am looking forward to living in God’s purpose.” Retirement Announcement:



— Just: NV (@NV_Funk) June 21, 2024 He added: “Today I got baptised and my life will never be the same 🤍 I surrender all to you Lord Jesus🙏🏾 Matthew 3v16 🤍.” Today I got baptised and my life will never be the same 🤍

Matthew 3v16 🤍 pic.twitter.com/TiNCqg0nBS — Just: NV (@NV_Funk) June 23, 2024 Many of his fans have since offered their best wishes to him as he embarks on his spiritual path.

@_PrinceLovesYou wrote on X: "Best post I've read this year. Sad and Good at the same time because Jesus is all that matters in the end. All the best Nathan. As Jesus said in Luke 10 verse 42, 'You've chosen the good part'. God Bless You🙏." Best post I've read this year. Sad and Good at the same time because Jesus is all that matters in the end. All the best Nathan. As Jesus said in Luke 10 verse 42, "You've chosen the good part". God Bless You🙏. https://t.co/GiMrZKt5eH — Prince uThando Lwenkosi (@_PrinceLovesYou) June 21, 2024 @MarcNotMarkCOYS added: "Damn, proud of you. All the best with your new journey ahead."

Damn, proud of you. All the best with your new journey ahead. https://t.co/qATOZfkk0m — MarcNotMark🇿🇦 #LevyOut #£nicOut (@MarcNotMarkCOYS) June 21, 2024 @maester_sim commented: "As a big Gqom fanatic, I'm so glad to have experienced this man's work. Last year's set at The Old Biscuit Mill in CPT will always be memorable to me. 🥺🤌🏾💯." As a big Gqom fanatic, I'm so glad to have experienced this man's work. Last year's set at The Old Biscuit Mill in CPT will always be memorable to me. 🥺🤌🏾💯 https://t.co/PhOcVvTEpn