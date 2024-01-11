Music lovers are spoilt for choice in Cape Town this weekend

The Mother City is keeping the festive vibes alive with a line-up that caters to all musical tastes – from tunes that touch the heart to beats that make it race. Below are the events to consider attending:

Tondi Rams with James Rigby South African singer and songwriter Tondi Rams is teaming up with DJ James Rigby for “Tales of the Heart”. Well-known for his expertise in Progressive House and Trance music, Rigby holds the 4 350th spot on the official DJ rankings list, bringing an added level of excitement to this collaboration.

The centrepiece of “Tales of the Heart” is Rams' debut Live Acoustic EP, released on June 28 last year. This project highlights a personal and emotive side of the artist, drawing inspiration from his own life experiences and those close to him. The EP promises to take the audience on a journey, exploring themes of faith, hope and love, navigating through light and dark, sadness and joy, and ultimately leading to a place of beauty through the challenges of life. Many artists echo a sentiment that J Cole also emphasises in one of his songs: that there is beauty in the struggle.

During the event, Rams will also share renditions of his previous singles and will provide a sneak peek into what’s yet to come with a few unreleased songs. For those eager to join in, the doors open at 6pm, and the show kicks off at 8pm. The collaboration between Rigby and Rams guarantees an evening filled with vibes and a mixture of sounds that will resonate with both experienced music enthusiasts and newcomers. Where: 189 Buitengracht St, Gardens, Cape Town.

When: Friday, January 12, doors open at 6pm. Cost: Tickets cost from R100 and can be bought from Quicket. Yalla Valhalla Festival 2024

Love hummus? Well buckle up, because Valhalla is about to take your taste for good vibes to a whole new level! Beyond being a gathering, Valhalla serves as a testament to the values of acceptance, radical self-inclusion, and the fostering of good energy, creating a space where attendees can liberate both their minds and bodies. It’s considered a place where you can let loose, be yourself, and soak up all the positive energy.

Now, let’s talk music. Valhalla doesn’t just throw together any old playlist. Every line-up is like a carefully crafted mixtape that takes you on an electronic musical journey. And they’ve got a style that’s uniquely Valhalla – you'll know it when you hear it. Already made a mark in Cape Town and Tel Aviv, Valhalla offers an audio-visual explosion with killer decor that sets the perfect vibe. Where: Cape of Good Hope, Hope Street.

When: January 13, 11am to 11pm. Cost: Tickets cost R250 and can be purchased from Airdosh. Festivalgoers are encouraged to dress up and join in on the fun at the Mango Groove Summer Sunset Concert. Picture: INSTAGRAM Mango Groove Summer Sunset Concert

Get ready to groove at the Mango Groove Summer Sunset Concert at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens on January 14 at 5.30pm. Picture this: a perfect blend of sunset vibes and beats while you enjoy a delightful picnic. It's an experience that promises a musical journey under the open sky. Don’t let the weather dampen your spirits; this is an all-weather affair. Plus, here’s a bonus – if you’re bringing the little ones, children under 6 get to enjoy the concert without needing a ticket.

Mark your calendar and set your watch, as the gates to the concert area swing open at 4pm. It’s not just a concert; it’s a chance to soak in the beauty of Kirstenbosch, sway to the tunes of Mango Groove, and create memories under the canvas of a summer sunset. Where: Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens. When: January 14 from 7.30pm.

Cost: Between R230 - R300, through Webtickets Mango Groove at Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concert 2023. Picture: INSTAGRAM Wolfkop Weekender – Lilo River Flow Set in Citrusdal, Western Cape, the Wolfkop Weekender is a music festival like no other.

Set against the tranquil backdrop of Wolfkop Camping Villages, this event delivers a sonic feast of house, techno, indie house, and electronica, creating a haven for electronic dance music enthusiasts. Wolfkop Weekender stands out with its mature crowd, creating a sophisticated ambiance. The greatness of the music is only part of its charm; it’s the atmosphere of the surroundings that truly makes it special. Imagine dipping your toes in tranquil waters or lounging on a blow-up – who knows.

The festival aims to highlight that it’s a social haven where electronic tunes provide the soundtrack to a weekend of relaxation, natural beauty, and communal celebration. Namaste! Where: ‌Wolfkop Camping Villages, Citrusdal. When: January 18-22, starting at 5pm.