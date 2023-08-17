Music lovers can look forward to being serenaded by their favourite artists this weekend

World-renowned South African cellist and composer, Dr Thokozani Mhlambi is set to wow Joburg audience in his latest production. Cultural pioneer, Dr Mhlambi, is ready to mesmerise Joburg audiences in “Hail to the King! A Musical Story”.

The multi-talented musician self produced, wrote and perform the production at Theatre On The Square in Sandton on Sunday August 20 at 6pm. The 37-year-old KwaZulu-Natal composer is known for incorporating art with music, having held an artistic residency at the prestigious “Cite International des Arts in Paris France”, and having his music used as a soundtrack for an exhibition at the “Museum of Modern Art” in New York. Fans of his craft will be presented with a body of work fusing African and classical elements. It features himself on baroque cello and voice, plus five other string players. The cast also includes a 4-piece vocal ensemble.

Dr Mhlambi explained that the storyline is based on a site visit to the ancient Zulu capital of King Dingane. “This story is a retrieval of the aura of the ancient capital of King Dingane, the Zulu emperor in the 1830s. “His capital called Umgungundlovu was a site of fascination both for African communities and European settlers alike. Reports of the capital travelled as far as the kingdom of Basutho, the Cape and many other places.

“The compositions to be showcased are a culmination of years of work researching and developing the music. “This work was inspired by my involvement in the Five Hundred Year Archive project at the University of Cape Town. For the music, I had to look at the works of historical predecessors like the late icons Prof Mzilikazi Khumalo and BP Tyamzashe – who were great composers in the African tradition, fusing the old and new, African and modern elements, towards a whole new sound,” he said. Following a Fellowship in Germany, Dr Mhlambi presents a suite of new music composed for himself on the baroque cello, plus other instrumentalists, and vocalists.

The work is made up of three main sections including: “meeting of the elephants”, “the unveiling of the royal woman” as well as “the king’s dance”. He concluded: “This is the first arrangement of my music for a full string ensemble and vocal consort. Jozi people are in for a treat with me playing cello, singing as well as directing the ensemble, while the important historical message is told on stage.” Tickets for the concert can be purchased via webtickets and cost between R110 - R150 each.

Adv Emily Zim. Picture: Supplied Victorious Women Conference Enjoy a spiritual revival and a fulfilling ministry event at the Victorious Women 12th annual conference this Women’s Month. As a mode of relaxation and to end off the month of activism and upliftment, take up you space at the conference, which will be hosted by Hope Restoration Ministries’ Lead Pastors, Phindi Mathebula and Rev. Chris Mathebula, under the theme ‘Beauty for Ashes’, with guest speakers which include advocate Emily Zim and pastor Candice Chicken.

Part of the conference also includes a concert, which will have a line-up of leading gospel musicians, Lebo Sekgobela, Dr Tumi and Hlengiwe Mhlaba. Every year, the conference has been used as a platform for networking, education, sisterhood and inspiration to women from all over South Africa and neighbouring countries. Delegates are always empowered and equipped on pertinent topics such as mental health, physical wellbeing, financial wellbeing, beauty and personal care, gender based violence, relationships, spirituality and personal growth.

Where: SunBet Arena, Time Square, Menlyn When: Friday, August 25, at 6pm and Saturday 26 at 8am Cost: Tickets start at R350 and can be purchased via Quicket

Goodluck. Picture: Paulo Toureiro Parklive Fest turns 10 Parklive Festival is ready to captivate music enthusiasts with an unforgettable 10th birthday party experience. And there is an all-star line-up, featuring JP Cooper (UK), Prime Circle, Matthew Mole, GoodLuck, Neon Dreams, Lloyiso and Shortstraw, to make it unforgettable. In the spirit of celebrating its 10th birthday, Parklive Festival has become a beacon for music lovers, attracting thousands of attendees who share a deep passion for live performances, sensational vibes, and a celebration of artistic expression.

From its humble beginnings, the festival has blossomed into a local phenomenon, renowned for its commitment to curating an eclectic mix of genres and embracing both established acts and rising stars. In addition to the extraordinary line-up, Parklive offers an immersive and all-encompassing experience. Festivalgoers will have access to the curated food and beverage village, offering a diverse range of culinary delights to tantalise the taste buds. Where: Marks Park, Orange Road, Emmarentia.