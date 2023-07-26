‘My Kroon se Krank’ uses the topic of black women’s hair to address deeper rooted social issues

“My Kroon se Krank” is a powerful and thought-provoking exploration of important social issues surrounding racism, stereotypes related to black women's hair, childhood trauma and identity. It is directed by Tinarie van Wyk Loots and co-written and performed by Veronique Jephtas.

“My Kroon se Krank” will be staged at the Artscape Theatre from August 2 to 5. The play was inspired by the iconic moment when Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, boldly embraced her natural hair, challenging Western beauty standards. The characters – Auntie Pat, Roxanne and Debbie – represent a diverse range of perspectives and experiences.

Auntie Pat, a council member, chooses to embrace her natural hair for her campaign photos. Roxanne, who has straight hair and a white boyfriend, represents a perspective that claims not to “see colour” while Debbie advocates for natural beauty. The play delves into the interconnected lives of the three characters as they embark on a journey of renewal, repentance and new beginnings. Despite their differing political views and life experiences, they share a common struggle with broken identities and a desire to be heard and understood, even if they present a façade to hide their pain.

The characters are deeply connected, yet struggle to acknowledge their similarities and vulnerabilities, leading to conflict and personal growth. As a “disruptor”, Jephtas uses her art to provoke thought, encourage dialogue and advocate for positive change. Her dedication to addressing social issues, particularly those affecting black women, showcases the power of storytelling and the arts to bring about awareness and understanding.

Veronique Jephtas in 'My Kroon se Krank’. Picture: Jeremeo Le Cordeur. “The story is ultimately about our hair, our roots and womanhood,” said Jephtas. “The play starts with the older character’s (Auntie Pat) opinion of natural hair and the beauty standards and sort of how we are comfortable at policing women’s bodies and judging their appearance in a coloured household. “The play takes you on a journey where three characters are so interwoven into one another’s experiences.

“These are three women with political views and different life experiences but, ultimately, rooted in broken identities and the yearning to be honest and have people listen to them, even if they’re telling you a story – that is a lie to cover up their pain.” Veronique Jephtas in ‘'My Kroon se Krank’. Picture: Jeremeo Le Cordeur. Jephtas said that at the core of the play was the theme of hair, symbolising physical appearance, identity and womanhood. By exploring the stories of the three women, Jephtas aims to dismantle harmful attitudes and stereotypes surrounding black women’s hair and promote a more inclusive and accepting society.

“My Kroon se Krank” serves as a compelling narrative that encourages audiences to contemplate their own beliefs and biases, fostering introspection and open conversations. By shedding light on the complexities surrounding race, identity and perceptions of beauty, the play serves as a poignant reflection of the world we live in. “A white woman told me, I can’t have big hair when I come to watch a theatre show.

“So, this show is about those making people that are so comfortable making such statements feel uncomfortable. “Audience members would enjoy it because they would recognise themselves. The characters are funny, they are multilayered. There are real people you know, but they give you a side that you haven’t heard before.” “My Kroon se Krank” encourages its audience to take an honest look at themselves and society, fostering a sense of self-awareness and empathy.

“Some may leave the play feeling grateful for the experience, while others may find it harsh, but the overall aim is to create a meaningful and thought-provoking theatrical experience that leaves a lasting impact.” Tickets are available at Computicket for R120. ANOTHER NOT TO BE MISSED SHOW “Shadow Boxing”

Where: Baxter Theatre. When: Until July 29. Directed by Mdu Kweyama, “Shadow Boxing” is a critically acclaimed one-hander, written by James Gaddas.

Daniel Barney Newton’s compelling portrayal in the role of Flynn earned him the prestigious Fleur du Cap Best Performance in a Revue, Cabaret, or One-person Show award earlier this year. The play delves into the intense journey of a young boxer grappling with inherited perceptions of masculinity and identity. “Shadow Boxing” goes beyond a typical coming-of-age story; it delves deep into the internal struggles and self-discovery of the protagonist.