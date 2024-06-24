Mzansi a cappella group, The Joy, release their debut self-titled album

MZANSI a cappella group, The Joy, have finally dropped their much-anticipated debut album. Titled “The Joy,” the 11-track album was recorded during one live take in London last year and has no instruments or overdubs.

It is produced by Transgressive Records and was released on Friday. The 5-piece vocal group is made up of Pastor (Ntokozo Bright Magcaba), Duzie (Melokuhle Mkhungo), Guduza (Sphelele Hlophe), Sthombe (Phelelani Sithole) and Marcus (Sanele Ngcobo). Their album opens with a prayer song titled “Uhlenge.” In this track, the artists ask God for protection from anyone who may try to attack them spiritually.

The album also includes “Amaqatha Amancane,” which is inspired by South African culture as it portrays a vivid picture of a Sunday at the Shisanyama, a communal space where people from diverse backgrounds gather to enjoy music, food and camaraderie. Another song, “Mama ka Nomthandazo,” is about a girl who is in love, but comes from a strict family that doesn’t allow her to leave the house. The group explained: “We are basically singing and asking the girl’s mother to let her leave the house.

“It goes great with some of the dance moves that we incorporate during performances.” The Joy. Picture: Supplied. Meanwhile, the song “uBaba Uthwelekanzima” pays tribute to all fathers who provide for their families. “We looked at our background and that of the general public. Usually, everything lies in the hands of the fathers in every household. Despite how difficult a situation is, a father has to provide for his family,” they explained.

“In this song, we were inspired by the fact that fathers try very hard to make sure there is food on the table, and if all fails, we eat whatever there is.” The group, which hails from Hammarsdale, KZN, have been together since they were teenagers. They made their UK debut TV appearances last year on the BBC coverage of Glastonbury and as part of popular UK pianist and band leader Jools Holland’s 30th anniversary.

They also performed with Doja Cat at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, USA. Following the performance, Doja Cat released all three tracks featuring The Joy on DSPs as part of an expansive digital album called “Scarlet 2 Claude.” The band provided lead vocals alongside the US rapper on the recent singles which include “Acknowledge Me”, “Disrespectful” and “Shutcho,” which were all re-imagined to incorporate lyrics in Zulu.